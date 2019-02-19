How to return rented books to Amazon

caption Amazon makes it relatively easy to return rented books. source lifesupercharger / Flickr

Renting books from Amazon can be more economical than buying them, but you must ensure they are returned on time.

If you return a rented book to an Amazon Pick-Up location, it may mean your item is marked “returned” faster than with other carriers.

You don’t have to pay separate shipping to return your books. You’ll get a prepaid shipping label to print, and you can send multiple rental books in the same box as long as they are included in your return packing slip.

If you’re looking to save money on a school textbook that you don’t need to own, renting that book from Amazon could be the ideal route to go.

Though you’ll need to return books on time to avoid fees and really capitalize on your savings, Amazon makes returning a book rental a relatively easy process.

The ecommerce giant automatically checks the shipping status of a rental item you have requested to return, and returning items to a local Amazon Pickup location will result in the item being marked as “returned” in your account a little faster than with other carriers.

Here’s how you can return a book you’ve rented from Amazon.

How to return a rented book on Amazon

caption In the “Manage Your Rentals” section of your account, click the “Return rental” button on an item to proceed. source Amazon; Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Make your way to the Manage Your Rentals section of your account. You can also get to this menu from your recent Orders. Click the Return rental button next to the item you wish to return. You will be prompted to select the drop-off location you would like to use. You can choose to take the rental to an Amazon Pickup location or to a parcel service such as UPS. Print the pre-paid shipping label and packing slip provided. If you’re unable to print at the time you request the return, the label can be emailed to you for printing later. Box up your rental. Be sure to include the packing slip inside the box. Affix the pre-paid shipping label to the outside of the box. Drop-off the package at the location you chose in Step 3.

A few tips and tricks of the returning process

The “return by” date on your rental is the date you must drop it off to be shipped.

If you leave your return with a carrier, be sure to request a receipt. You may need a receipt of there’s a delay in the time your item is reported as “in-transit.” Amazon may automatically extend your rental if it’s not listed as “in-transit” by the carrier.

Contact Amazon’s customer service as soon as you see a charge you don’t owe. Amazon customer service is very good about checking the shipping status and refunding such extensions, should they occur.

as soon as you see a charge you don’t owe. Amazon customer service is very good about checking the shipping status and refunding such extensions, should they occur. You can send multiple items in the same box as long as the Amazon-provided packing slip lists each book you’re returning.

The return date for most semester rentals should give you plenty of time to ship the book after final exams. It’s best to ship them back as soon as possible to ensure each is marked returned in time (and you avoid extra charges).

It’s a good idea to keep the original bid your books were delivered in do you can reuse it when it’s time to return. You already know they all fit and you won’t have to track down another box.

While it may seem like a lot to do at first, the rental return process for books is really quite simple once you know what to expect. And for items that you’ve bought or ordered as a gift for someone else, you can read our guide on how to return a gift or purchased item on Amazon.