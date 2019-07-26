How to ‘right-click’ on an iPad without a mouse, and a breakdown of all the different right-click menus

caption A “right click” on an iPad doesn’t work exactly the same way as a computer’s mouse function, but it has many of the same features. source Steven John/Business Insider

Although you can’t technically “right-click” on an iPad, you can hold your finger down on certain parts of an iPad screen to use some of the same right-click functions you can use on a computer.

Unlike on a computer, on an iPad you can’t right click anywhere, but only on text or hyperlinks.

Right clicking on an iPad lets you copy text, open web pages, and various other functions, and all you need is a touch of a single finger.

Right-clicking is one of the greatest functions of the modern computer. It brings up shortcuts to all sorts of options, and makes working with documents or navigating the web especially easy.

While you can’t enjoy all of the right-click functions a computer offers while using an iPad, many of the same features are available.

How to “right-click” on an iPad

All you need to do to right-click on an iPad is hold your finger in place on the screen for about a second.

However, note that unlike with a PC or a Mac, you can’t “right-click” anywhere on an iPad and expect it to do anything; instead, you have to be press text, or in a space where text can be entered, like in an email.

When you touch and hold a bit of text, momentarily the word below your fingertip will become highlighted, and once you let go, a mini taskbar will pop up, giving you options to copy, Select All, or Look Up the word in question.

caption Highlighting text will allow you to copy or look up that text. source Steven John/Business Insider

When you touch and hold on a web link in Safari, a window will pop up displaying part of the page that would open. You can now swipe up to unlock options like “Open in New Tab,” or “Add to Reading List.”

caption Holding down a link will open its own right-click menu. source Steven John/Business Insider

Finally, when you tap and hold the iPad screen when composing an email, text, note, or other missive, you will get a taskbar with options ranging from Copy, to Paste, to Insert Photo or Video, and more; just keep tapping the arrows to see all that right-clicking on an iPad allows.

