6 fast ways to ripen an avocado

- source
- NatashaPhoto/iStock
- Avocados are delicious, but it can be tough to determine when one is ripe enough to eat.
- If you want to ripen the fruit fast, there are a number of ways to speed up the process so you can enjoy guacamole or avocado toast.
- Heat avocados in the oven; place them near other high ethylene-producing fruits and vegetables; put them in a paper bag, in rice, or flour; or coat the inside with lemon or lime juice.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Avocados are one of the trendiest, tastiest fruits on the market, but it can be tough to determine when one is ripe enough to eat.
If you want to ripen the fruit fast, however, there are a number of foolproof ways to speed up the process using everyday items or ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen.
You can heat avocados in the oven to enjoy them right away
- source
- NatashaPhoto/iStock
If your avocado is still green in color and firm to the touch, you can simply heat it in the oven when you’re ready to eat it. Just wrap your fruit in tin foil, place it on a baking sheet, and bake at 200 degrees for 10 minutes or until the fruit is soft.
Read more: How to ripen an avocado in under 10 minutes
Try putting your avocados in direct sunlight
- source
- Diane Leach/Shutterstock
If you would rather speed up your avocado’s ripening process more naturally, Avocados from Mexico recommends finding a dry spot where your avocado can bask in direct sunlight to help it naturally ripen faster.
Store your avocados near other high ethylene-producing fruits
- source
- Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock
Ethylene is a gas emitted by many fruits and vegetables, like apples, bananas, mangoes, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and avocados, as they ripen. When exposed to ethylene, these types of produce ripen faster than they otherwise would, so placing your premature avocados near other ripening fruit will make them ready to eat much sooner.
Read more: You’re storing fruits and veggies all wrong – here’s where you should keep them instead
Put your avocado in a paper bag
-
- source
- RoBeDeRo/Getty Images
- Putting fruits and vegetables in a sealed paper bag helps trap the ethylene and further expedite the ripening process, as One Green Planet points out. To double your efforts, place your avocados in the paper bag alongside other ethylene-producing fruits, as the last method suggests.
-
Put them in rice or flour
-
- source
- Flickr/RomarioIen
- Both flour and uncooked rice effectively ward off moisture and, like the previous method, trap ethylene in with your fruit, per Hungry Harvest.
-
If you’ve already cut into the avocado, try coating the inside with lemon or lime juice
-
- source
- Shutterstock
- Avocados from Mexico recommends rubbing lemon or lime juice into the fruit’s interior, sandwiching the two sides back together with the pit in the middle, and covering the entire thing in plastic wrap before placing it in the refrigerator. The lemon and lime juice help keep the fruit itself from turning brown while it ripens, according to The Spruce Eats.
- Read more:
- A new sticker that you put on fruit claims to keep it fresh for up to 2 weeks – see how it works
- Someone invented ‘guacamole cheese’ that’s pale green and can be served melted, shredded, or in chunks
- Amazon is selling an avocado-shaped pool float with a removable pit
- There are health benefits to avocados that go beyond good fats, according to a new study