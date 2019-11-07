How to rotate an image in Photoshop in 4 simple steps

caption You can rotate an image in Photoshop in a few simple steps. source Jesse33/Shutterstock

You can rotate an image in Photoshop in just a few quick steps.

Whether you need to change the orientation of a photo or slightly adjust the angle, Photoshop provides a few different rotation options.

Have you ever taken a vertical photo that somehow changes into a horizontal image?

Perhaps you’ve scanned a paper document and the digital file is upside down? Or maybe you just want to make a slight adjustment to straighten a picture.

No matter what the case is, Photoshop makes it incredibly easy to rotate an image in just a few steps.

Here’s how to do it.

How to rotate an image in Photoshop

1. Open the Photoshop app and click on “File” at the top menu bar followed by “Open…” to select your image.

If you’re using a Mac, you can also drag the image over the Photoshop icon to quickly launch the app with your desired file.

2. Click on “Image” at the top menu bar then hover your cursor over “Image Rotation.”

3. You’ll have three options for a quick rotation and “Arbitrary” for a specific angle.

caption CW stands for clockwise and CCW stands for counterclockwise. You can also flip a photo horizontally and vertically, which is useful if you’d like to mirror an image. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

4. To save the changes, click on “File” followed by “Save” or “Save As…” The former saves over the original file while the latter allows you to keep both the original and new file.

5. If you clicked “Save As…” a window will pop up for you to select the location that you’d like to store the image. Once you’ve chosen where the photo will live on your computer, click “Save.”

