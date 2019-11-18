How to save battery on your Samsung Galaxy S10 in 4 simple ways

- source
- There are various ways to save battery on the Samsung Galaxy S10, although a healthy battery should get you through an entire day on a single charge.
- Be sure to turn on your Galaxy S10’s Power Save mode, which you can customize to suit your needs.
- There are a number of other ways to save battery on your Galaxy S10, including turning off the Always-On Display and uninstalling power-hungry apps.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 has substantially better battery life than phones from just a few years ago – the Galaxy S10 Plus, for example, with its beefy 4,100 mAh battery, can last for as long as 12 hours of routine use.
Even so, your mileage may vary depending upon how you use your Galaxy S10. Here are some tips for getting the most out of your battery.
How to save battery on a Samsung Galaxy S10
Turn on Power Save mode
The Galaxy S10’s Power Saving mode can be optimized to match how you use your phone, so you should definitely turn it on and choose the setting that works best for you.
1. Start the Settings app.
2. Tap “Device care” and then tap “Battery” in the lower-left corner.
3. Tap “Power mode.”
4. Choose the mode you want to use. Depending upon how aggressively you want to limit battery usage, tap “High performance,” “Optimized,” “medium power saving,” or “Maximum power saving.”
Disable the Always-On Display
The display is one of the biggest drains on your battery, and while the always-on display is pretty energy efficient, you can get more mileage out of each charge by turning it off.
1. Start the Settings app.
2. Tap “Lock screen.”
3. Turn off “Always On Display” by swiping its button to the left.
Uninstall power-hungry apps
You can check which apps are using the most power, and choose to either use them less frequently, or uninstall them.
1. Start the Settings app.
2. Tap “Device care” and then tap “Battery” in the lower left corner.
3. To the right of usage by app, choose “Today” or “1 week” to see how much battery usage each of your apps consumes over that time period.
For information on how to uninstall apps that are taking too much space, check out our article, “How to delete apps on your Samsung Galaxy, or disable apps that can’t be removed.”
Turn off features you don’t use
The Galaxy S10 comes with a slew of features that you rarely use and might not even be aware exist. Many of these run perpetually in the background, meaning you’re potentially wasting battery life on things you probably don’t use.
Features like these are scattered all around the Settings app, but a great place to start is in the advanced features section.
1. Start the Settings app.
2. Tap “Advanced features.”
3. Explore the list of advanced features and turn off items you don’t recognize or don’t use. You can always turn features back on again later, and continue to experiment with settings that can save you valuable battery life.
