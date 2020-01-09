How to save data on your Android device in 5 different ways

caption It’s important to find ways to save data on your Android device if you’re looking to avoid data-related charges. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

There are many ways to save data on your Android device, including for specific apps.

Some common ways to reduce mobile data on Androids include prioritizing Wi-Fi connections, moderating personal data usage, and turning on data saver mode.

Here are five ways to save data on your Android device.

Let’s get real for a second: mobile data is expensive, and it can get eaten up quickly by many different apps and performance issues that drain data without you even realizing it.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to cut back on your data usage on an Android device.

How to save data on your Android device

caption You can customize your apps and settings to save data on your Android device. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Here are five ways you can save data on your Android device.

Connect to Wi-Fi frequently

caption Connect to Wi-Fi to save data on your Android. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

The easiest way to save data on your Android device is to connect to Wi-Fi as often as possible to avoid using unnecessary data. If you’re doing something on your Android device that requires a lot of data, like streaming videos or performing app updates, connected to Wi-Fi will save you a lot of data in the long run.

Use streaming apps in moderation

caption Streaming apps can use up a lot of your device’s data. source Alex Ruhl/Shutterstock

If an app you’re using streams video, music, or even just large photos, the app is going to eat up a lot of your data. You’re better off using heavy-data apps like Spotify, YouTube, or Netflix on a computer instead of your Android device, or limit their use to times when your Android device has a secure Wi-Fi connection.

Limit data usage for specific apps

caption When the slider is white, it prevents the app’s ability to run in the background, using less data in the process. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

Limiting the data usage for specific apps can also help save data in the long run. This involves disabling the feature that allows an app to use data while it’s running in the background of your phone, even if you aren’t using the app.

1. In your Android device’s Settings app, tap on “Apps.”

2. Tap on the app that you want to limit data for.

3. Tap “Mobile data.”

4. If background data usage is enabled, the slider next to “Allow background data usage” will be white and blue. To disable this feature so that you save data, tap on the slider so that it turns only white.

Set a data limit for your Android device

caption You can also limit how much data you can use each billing period. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

Getting into more extreme measures, you might find it helpful to set a limit on the amount of data your Android device uses. You can do this in your device’s Settings.

1. Open your Android device’s Settings app.

2. Tap on “Connections.”

3. Tap on “Data usage.”

4. Tap on “Mobile data usage.”

5. Tap on the gear icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.

From there, you can set a data warning so that you know when you’re running out of data, or set a complete limit on mobile data usage, so that your device stops using data after a certain point until your next billing cycle.

Turn on data saver mode

caption This tab indicates whether or not the data saver feature is on. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

When all else fails, there’s always data saver mode. This mode will completely stop all of your Android’s data usage by disallowing all apps to run background data. As you might expect, this can sometimes affect various apps’ functionality.

1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.

2. Tap “Connections.”

3. Tap “Data usage.”

4. Tap “Data saver.”

5. If data saver mode is off, the slider will be white. To turn data saver mode on, tap on the slider so that it turns white and blue.

