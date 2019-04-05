How to save, view, and share GIFs on your iPhone or iPad

caption You can easily save and view GIFs on most iPhones and iPads. source Shutterstock

You can save GIFs to your iPhone or iPad in a matter of seconds, storing them for later use in texts, emails, or for your own amusement.

A GIF, or Graphic Interchange Format, is a short, silent, looping section of video usually conveying a message or emotion in a comical manner.

GIFs are a great way to express a thought without the need for words, or to simply get a laugh from your friends or family.

If you want to send your friends funny GIFs in texts or emails, or you simply want to save a few favorites on your phone to amuse yourself, you’re in luck – so long as you have an iPhone or iPad running an iOS 10 or newer operating system.

And if you don’t, you’re still likely able to save GIFs on an iOS device – just download an app like Google Photos, or the Giphy app.

One more note: while you can save and send GIFs from an iOS 10 system, only iOS 11 and later phones (or tablets) let you actually play the GIF right there in your photo library. It’s phones and tablets with this ability we’ll be covering from here on out.

How to save a GIF to your iPhone or iPad

First, of course, you need to find the GIF you want to save. I went with GIFs of pandas falling over as I prepped for this article, because of course.

caption Search for any keywords in Google Images and add “gif” to it. source Steven John/Business Insider

1. Search for a GIF on Google Images via your mobile browser.

2. Once found, tap on the GIF to open it as much as possible (so you are not viewing it in search results, e.g.)

2. Hold your finger down on the GIF until a new menu opens up.

3. In this new menu, tap the words “Save Image.”

caption Tap “Save Image.” source Steven John/Business Insider

And, if you now want to see the GIF you just saved:

4. Open the “Photos” app on your device.

5. The GIF will be available in “All Photos,” but to keep them sorted, tap the “Albums” icon on the taskbar at the bottom of the screen.

caption Any GIF you save will be placed in your Camera Roll immediately. source Steven John/Business Insider

6. Scroll down to the list reading “Media Types” and tap “Animated.”

caption There are categories for nearly every type of photo. source Steven John/Business Insider

7. You will be taken to all of your saved GIFs – from here you can view, share, or delete them as you please.

caption Tap the GIF to open and play it. source Steven John/Business Insider

Enjoy!

