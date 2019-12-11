How to save an iMovie project on your Mac computer in 2 ways

caption It’s easy to save an iMovie on your Mac computer to a specific folder or location. source Shutterstock

You can save an iMovie project on your Mac computer in two different ways.

To save an iMovie to your Mac, you can navigate to the Projects tab in the iMovie app or click on the File menu from the top toolbar.

On your Mac computer, you can work on multiple iMovie projects at once, and easily save them once you’re finished.

Apple‘s iMovie allows you to build a project from the pre-downloaded trailer templates, or make a new movie to compile videos from a family vacation or birthday party. Once a project is complete, you can save it to your files, whether it’s a specific folder or directly to your desktop.

To save an iMovie project to your Mac, you can select the “Files” option after clicking “Share Project” in the “Projects” tab. You can also select the same option the dropdown menu.

Here’s how to do both.

How to save your iMovie on a Mac computer

1. Open iMovie on your Mac.

2. Select an ongoing project from the “Projects” tab. You can also start a new project by clicking the plus (+) option and selecting a trailer template or starting a new freeform movie.

caption Select a project or start a new one. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. If the project you want to save is already complete, click on the three dots to the right of its name and select “Share Project” from the pop-up list.

4. Select “File” from the bottom of the list. The other options allow you to share the project directly through email or social media, but sharing to “File” will directly save a copy to your Mac. Sharing to “Theater” will only save the project to iMovie, and you won’t be able to access it anywhere else on your computer.

caption Select File from the drop-down menus. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. This will open a pop-up with options to customize your saved video. You can add a description and tags, along with adjusting the resolution and quality. Check the “Add to Theater” box if you want to view your movie in the “Theater” tab.

caption Adjust your iMovie settings. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. Click “Next…”

7. iMovie will then prompt you to choose a file name and location. Enter a file name next to “Save As” and choose a location next to “Where” – a specific folder or your desktop.

caption Save your iMovie. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

8. Click “Save” to complete the process.

How to save an iMovie project on Mac from the File menu

1. You can also access this same pop-up from within the iMovie project. Click to open a project or create a new one.

2. Once you’ve completed the project, navigate to the “File” tab in the toolbar at the top of the app. This will be the first option to the right of the Apple icon and bolded “iMovie” settings.

3. Select “Share” from the drop-down menu.

4. Select “File.” This will open the pop-up to save the project on your Mac computer.

caption Save your file from within the project. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

