These are the 6 best apps for helping you save money

caption Apps like Mint, Honey, and Acorns can help you save money. source Reuters

Growing your savings often requires maintaining control over your spending habits and cutting out unnecessary expenses.

There are several apps that can help with this, ranging from apps that give you an in-depth look at how you’re spending your money to those that encourage you to save and can help you find discounts.

Saving early and often is the best way to build wealth, as several certified financial planners recently said to Business Insider’s sister publication, Personal Fiance Insider.

But doing so often requires planning, budgeting, and cutting back on spending. Luckily, there are several apps that can help you with each of these things.

Here’s a look at some of the best personal finance and discount apps that can help you save money and keep your finances organized.

Mint

Intuit’s Mint app is perhaps one of the most popular personal finance apps, and for good reason: the app is loaded with features that provide insights on your spending and saving habits, with free credit monitoring, features that make it possible to track bills alongside your account balances, and much more.

The app also calculates your average spending by category and offers tools for seeing how spending decisions impact the amount of money you’ll have left over at the end of a month or year.

Honey

If you do most of your shopping online, Honey will likely save you a lot of money (and time) by discovering discount codes as you shop. The app scours the web for discount codes valid at popular retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Nordstrom Rack, among many others, just like the popular Google Chrome extension of the same name.

But unlike the Chrome extension, Honey-compatible retailers are found within the app, whereas the add-on for Google’s browser applies coupon codes during the checkout process when shopping at a retailer’s website.

Acorns

Acorns wants to make investing accessible to everyone, even if you don’t feel like you have any spare money to do so.

With Acorns, you can micro-invest sums as small as $5 and round up your purchases to invest the spare change. It can also build a portfolio recommendation for you depending on factors such as your income, assets, and investment timeline if you’re not sure where to start.

Clarity Money

Like Mint, the Goldman Sachs-owned Clarity Money is designed to help you budget and manage your finances by packaging all of your transaction data in one platform. After linking your bank account to the app, you can do things like view and manage your transactions, see your expenses broken down by category, and open a high-yield savings account.

What makes Clarity stand out, however, is the way it reminds you of recurring charges so that you can be reminded of subscriptions you may not be using.

Yroo

If making sure you’re always getting the best deal is your top priority when shopping, Yroo can help. The price comparison app can track prices over time – helping you figure out the best time to buy – and can set alerts for when items drop in price.

Chime

caption Chime offers a “no-fees” bank account. source Chime

Mobile banking app Chime is a fully featured bank account that lives on your phone. But one of its most appealing features for those who prioritize saving is the ability to automatically deduct 10% of your paycheck and stow it away in your savings account, not to mention you can access your paycheck up to two days early with direct deposit through Chime. You can also choose to round up purchases made on your Chime card to the nearest dollar and send that amount to your savings account.