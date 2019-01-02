12 easy ways to save money when buying things on Amazon

caption There are a lot of ways to save when shopping with Amazon Prime. source Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider

Amazon offers a variety of ways to save even more money on the site, especially for Amazon Prime members.

The Amazon Warehouse is like a digital clearance rack with markdowns on open-box or returned items.

Amazon lets you trade in your old electronic devices and books for credit.

According to eMarketer, nearly half of all of the US’s e-commerce in 2018 was done on Amazon, so it’s pretty clear that a lot of people turn to Amazon for their shopping needs in the US alone. Thanks to Amazon Prime‘s free shipping model, Amazon is already a go-to e-commerce site for the avid shopper, but did you know you could be saving even more money on the site?

From digital coupons to the Amazon Warehouse, there are quite a few ways to save more money when you purchase products from Amazon.

Here are 12 ways you can save money and find great deals when shopping on Amazon.

Check the Amazon Warehouse before you make a big purchase.

caption You can find cameras, cell phones, and more on the Amazon Warehouse. source Amazon

The Amazon Warehouse is a great place to find significant deals on close-out sales, open-box discounts, and marked-down returned or refurbished products. When you search the entire Amazon site, warehouse items may appear in your search, or you can navigate directly to the Amazon Warehouse section and browse for goods there.

The warehouse is like a digital clearance rack and since most items have been opened, returned, or gently used – it’s best for buying appliances, books, and video games. WalletHackers noted that there are typically more deals in the warehouse after the holidays when people are returning their Christmas gifts.

Amazon Outlet is another place to find discounted products.

caption Amazon Outlet sells new items. source Amazon

Amazon Outlet is similar to the warehouse except that it has significantly more items and categories. Plus, items have not been returned or used. Most items in the outlet are overstocked goods and the selection is constantly being updated.

Try using the Paribus app to get refunds on late shipments.

caption The Paribus app is not affiliated with Amazon. source Paribus

If you ordered something using the two-day guaranteed Prime shipping and the item does not arrive in two days, you can report it to Amazon who will typically offer you some kind of discount or credit.

However, if you struggle to keep track of your orders and want to streamline the process, you might like the Paribus app, which tracks your shipments and automatically reaches out to Amazon for a refund if the order is late.

Paribus also tracks orders for other sites like Nordstrom and Walmart and will request a refund if a recently purchased item drops in price. But, keep in mind that this app is not affiliated with Amazon.

No-rush shipping usually comes with discounts and freebies.

caption If you can wait a bit longer for your package, you might earn some rewards. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

If you’re a Prime member and don’t need your items in the promised two-day window, opt for Amazon Prime’s free no-rush shipping option instead. When you select this shipping option at checkout, Amazon will offer a random incentive that could include anything from discounts on Prime Now deliveries credits toward video rentals, or instant discounts on your order.

Trade in your old electronic devices and books for credit.

caption Amazon will let you trade in cell phones and tablets in exchange for credit. source iStock

Amazon has a buy-back program which is used primarily to trade in video games, tablets, books, and cell phones in exchange for Amazon credit. Items have to be in good condition, although Amazon will take electronics that no longer turn on. Plus, if you trade in an item and use your credit to buy a newer version of the thing you traded in, Amazon will typically give you an extra discount.

Read More: 10 handy gadgets under $50 that you’ll wish you bought sooner

Always check the coupon page before you shop.

caption Amazon has coupons for almost everything. source Amazon

If you have your eye on a specific product, check the coupons page first to see if there are any discounts. Generally, these digital coupons apply to grocery-type items so if you use Amazon as a grocery store and pharmacy substitute it’s an especially great idea to scan the coupon page before you start your order.

The Amazon credit card has a great cash back option for those who are fine with getting Amazon credit instead of cash.

caption You’re rewarded in Amazon credit when you make purchases with this card. source Joe Raedle/GettyImages

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card offers 3% cash back on Amazon purchases, 2% cash back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% cash back everywhere else.

Notably, the “cash back” isn’t actually cash but rather, Amazon credit or credit for Whole Foods Market.

Before making a purchase, track its price.

caption CamelCamelCamel says they track hotel prices, too. source CamelCamelCamel

CamelCamelCamel is a third-party website and Chrome and Firefox extension that can track the prices on Amazon goods. Add your desired Amazon items to your Camel wishlist and the site will alert you when your item has dropped in price.

Also, Camel tracks an item’s price over time, letting you know its record highs and lows, so you might learn that its current price is the lowest it’ll ever be and therefore today’s the best time to buy.

If you don’t want to use a third-party site, Amazon’s “save for later” works similarly to CamelCamelCamel. Check the “save for later” function on an item you want to buy and Amazon will notify you if the price drops.

Utilize the Subscribe & Save function when buying household items.

caption You can use Subscribe & Save for beauty products, household essentials, and more. source Amazon

Use Amazon’s Subscribe & Save function for items you constantly re-purchase (i.e. kitty litter, toilet paper, dish soap, toothpaste, etc. Recurring shipments are instantly cheaper than buying items one at a time because the typical Subscribe & Save discount is between 5% and 15%.

Plus, Amazon reminds you before they send any recurring item in case you need to cancel or skip that shipment.

Don’t forget to check for daily deals.

caption Amazon shares their top deals every day. source Amazon

From deals of the day to general sales and discounts, anything offered on Amazon that currently has a discount (including coupons) is listed on this page. You can also track upcoming deals or sign up for emails notifying you when items you like are about to go on sale.

If you’re in college, take advantage of the student Amazon Prime deal.

caption You can score a few months of free Amazon prime if you’re a student. source Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock

If you are a college student, you can get six months of Amazon Prime for free and then 50% off the regular price after that while you’re still enrolled in college. This can be a great deal for students, especially because of Amazon’s textbook rental and trade-in program.

Enter giveaways for free stuff.

caption You can enter to win so many things, from technology and appliances. source Amazon

If you have some free time, try entering some user-run Amazon giveaways. Even if you don’t win, you could score a promotional code for purchasing the product you were trying to win.

Some giveaways require you to watch a brief video to enter and others have no entry requirement. Each giveaway has its own unique set of rules.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.