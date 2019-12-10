How to save passwords in Google Chrome, and manage or update them with your Google account

caption You can save passwords in Google Chrome and access them whenever you’re logged into your Google account. source Shutterstock

It’s easy to save a password in Google Chrome to quickly log into a site or account.

You can also manage or update your saved passwords in Google Chrome if you have to change or reset them.

Here’s what you need to know to save and manage passwords in Google Chrome.

It’s quite helpful to save your passwords to your Google account, so you can access it when you log into your account on Google Chrome.

But if you’ve saved multiple iterations of your passwords for a site, you may want to go in and manage them. That way, you won’t have to worry about accidentally entering an old password when autofilling your information.

Here’s how to enable the password-saving feature, if needed, and add or manage passwords for your Google account so you can easily access them in the Chrome browser on your PC, Mac, or Chromebook computer.

How to save a password in Google Chrome

If you don’t have the option to save your login information for autofill, you’ll first need to enable it. Here’s how to do that:

1. Open a window or tab in Chrome and click on your profile in the top-right corner of the screen.

2. Select “Passwords.”

caption Click on Passwords in the drop-down menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Toggle on the “Offer to save passwords” option.

caption Turn on “Offer to save passwords.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Once that’s set up, you can start saving passwords to your Google account.

When you go to a site that requires a login, enter your information and click “Login.” You will then be given the option to save your login information to your account in a pop-up. After reviewing the information, click “Save” to confirm.

caption Save your password in the pop-up tab. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You’ll then be able to go in and manage your passwords by going back into your Google profile’s “Passwords” section, as depicted above.

Alternatively, when you go to the login screen of a site you want to manage the passwords for, click the key icon at the right side of the address bar and click “Manage Passwords.”

caption Select the Key icon to manage your passwords. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

