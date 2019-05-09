How to save a PDF onto an iPad, and open it in apps like Apple Books or Google Drive

caption You can save PDFs onto your iPad in multiple ways. source Apple

Saving a PDF on an iPad is a quick and easy process.

You can save a PDF from your web browser, an email message, or other locations where a “sharing” icon is present.

PDFs can be saved to Apple Books or another third-party app installed on your iPad, like Google Drive.

An iPad can be a convenient tool for many purposes. Sometimes, you may want to use it to save a PDF, as the iPad makes for a quality PDF reader.

There are a few ways to save a PDF on an iPad. You can save a PDF to Apple Books or another third-party storage app that you use on your iPad with the following steps.

How to save a PDF from Safari or Google Chrome

Saving a PDF from a web browser is quick and easy. There are a couple of ways you can accomplish this, and the steps are analogous on Safari and Google Chrome.

1. Click the download link to the PDF you want to save on your device. The PDF will open in the browser.

2. Once the PDF loads, tap the sharing icon (a box with an up arrow). Tap the app you wish to use in the menu that appears. If you don’t see the app you want to use, swipe left to scroll through your options. Some apps may not be enabled in this menu so you can tap the three-dot More menu to enable additional apps.

caption Tap the sharing icon to download the file. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Alternatively, you can tap the document to trigger the Open in menu. You can choose to Open in “Apple Books” or select a third-party app already installed on your device. Tap the option you want to use to save the PDF.

4. Follow on-screen instructions from the app you selected to add and organize your document.

How to save a PDF from an email message

Saving a PDF from an email message is similar to saving from a web browser.

1. Tap the file attachment to download the file. Your document will open once the download is complete.

caption Tap the file attachment to begin downloading it. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

2. Tap the sharing icon (box with an arrow on top) to choose the app you want to use. Tap the app and follow the on-screen instructions to save/organize your document.

3. Alternatively, you can tap the document to activate the Open in menu. You can choose Apple Books or a third-party app, like Google Drive.

