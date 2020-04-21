How to save pictures from text messages on your iPhone individually or as a batch of images

caption You can save pictures from text messages on your iPhone in a few different ways. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can save pictures from text messages on your iPhone individually or in a batch from a single conversation at a time.

Pictures you receive within text messages do not automatically download to your iPhone’s Photos app.

Pictures received in messages using third-party apps such as WhatsApp will save automatically to your iPhone’s photos collection. With iMessage, the iPhone’s equivalent to Android’s SMS text messages, you have to save the pictures you’re sent.

This default feature may help save space in your iPhone’s memory, but it also means you have to actively save pictures you want to have on your phone.

There are a couple of ways to save these pictures one by one. You can also save a selection of images or every photo within your text history from a single person.

Here’s how to do it.

How to save pictures from text messages on your iPhone individually

1. Open your iPhone’s Messages app and find the picture you want to save.

caption You can receive texts, gifs, videos, photos, and more through iMessages. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

2. Press and hold the image you want to save until an arrow appears above the picture.

3. Slide your finger up when you see the arrow and a menu featuring several options pop up.

4. Tap on “Save” and the photo will be added to your Camera Roll.

caption This three-tier menu allows you to save single pictures sent in iPhone text messages. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Alternatively, you can just tap the picture once until a square with an arrow shows up in the lower-left corner.

6. Tapping the arrow that appears will produce a menu bar of options on the bottom of your screen, allowing you to send your picture to contacts, email, social apps and more.

7. Select “Save Image” at the bottom.

caption Save the photo directly to your iPhone instead of sharing it. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

How to save multiple pictures from text messages on your iPhone

1. Begin by opening the text thread of the contact who sent the pictures you want to download.

2. Select the name of the sender.

3. Tap on “info.”

caption Selecting a contact produces a menu allowing you to call, Facetime, or get more info. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. On iOS 13, locate the “PHOTOS” header and select “See All Photos” underneath the visible photos. You’ll see every photo received from that sender. On iOS 12 or earlier, images appear automatically in full, and you should scroll down to the bottom until “Done” in the upper-right corner turns into “Select.”

caption Photos will appear as a collage on your iPhone screen. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Click the photos you want to download. Once you’ve selected all the images you want, tap on “Save” in the bottom left of your iPhone screen.

