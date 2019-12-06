How to schedule a Google Hangout using Google Calendar

caption You can use Google Calendar to schedule a Google Hangout. source Shutterstock

These days, finding time for a phone call or in-person meeting is increasingly difficult. With everyone’s hectic schedules, sometimes it’s easier to schedule a Google Hangout to run through any important business items quickly and simply.

Whether you want to connect with one person or several others, Google Hangouts offers free audio and video conference calls to help you get your business done quickly and simply.

If you want to set up a Google Hangout, you’ll first need to create an event in your Google Calendar. Once that’s complete, you’ll be able to invite attendees, who will receive an email alerting them to the event and asking them to RSVP.

Here’s how to schedule a Google Hangout.

How to schedule a Google Hangout

1. After logging into your Google account on your Mac or PC, visit the Google Calendar site.

2. On the left hand side of your screen, click “Create” to add a new event to your calendar.

caption Click the “Create” button. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Fill in the details of the event – i.e. what you want the meeting to be called, the date and time of the meeting, etc.

4. Click the “Add location or conferencing” field and then click “Add conferencing” to enable Hangouts.

caption Once you click “Add location or conferencing,” select “Add conferencing.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. In the “Add guests” field, begin typing the email address or contact name of the person or people you want to invite to the Hangout.

caption Add your guests to your Hangout invitation. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

6. When all fields are completed, click “Save” to schedule your Google Hangout and send invites to your attendees.

caption Click “Save” when you’re done with your invite. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Note, that should you wish to invite additional people to your Google Hangout after the initial event setup, you can do so by clicking on the event in your Google Calendar and typing in their email addresses in the “Guests” tab before clicking “Save.”

