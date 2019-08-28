How to schedule a Lyft on the mobile app to book a future ride in advance

- source
- Kevin McGovern/Shutterstock
- It’s easy to schedule a Lyft from the mobile app of your iPhone or Android phone, which allows riders to book a ride in advance.
- You can schedule your desired pick up time, location, and destination, and a Lyft driver will pick you up within 10 minutes of the time you booked.
- If you no longer need the scheduled Lyft, or need to change the pick up or drop-off destination, the company allows you to cancel or update without a fee if you haven’t yet matched with a driver.
Lyft introduced a way for its riders to schedule rides in advance just over 3 years ago.
Since the feature rolled out in San Francisco in 2016, most metropolitan cities have the feature today as a way to, for example, leave for the airport on time or to beat the traffic on a busy workday.
Scheduling a Lyft is easy, too, and can be done in just a few steps.
How to schedule a Lyft using the mobile app
1. First, launch the Lyft app on your iPhone or Android phone.
2. Type in your scheduled destination under “Where are you going?”
- source
- Meira Gebel/Business Insider
3. Once you’ve selected your destination, tap “Schedule” (the icon resembling a calendar) right above the “Select Lyft” button.
- source
- Meira Gebel/Business Insider
4. Next, make sure your pick-up location is accurate, then tap “Confirm pickup.”
- source
- Meira Gebel/Business Insider
5. Then select the date and time you wish to schedule your Lyft ride by toggling through the options. You can schedule a Lyft up to a week in advance. A driver will come pick you up within 10 minutes of your scheduled time.
- source
- Meira Gebel/Business Insider
6. Make sure your pick-up location, date and time, and type of Lyft are correct before tapping “Schedule” – if so, tap “Schedule” and pay.
- source
- Meira Gebel/Business Insider
You can cancel or update your scheduled ride at any time before you are matched with a driver without a fee.
