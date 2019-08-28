How to schedule a Lyft on the mobile app to book a future ride in advance

caption You can schedule a Lyft ride in advance with a pick up time, location, and destination. source Kevin McGovern/Shutterstock

It’s easy to schedule a Lyft from the mobile app of your iPhone or Android phone, which allows riders to book a ride in advance.

You can schedule your desired pick up time, location, and destination, and a Lyft driver will pick you up within 10 minutes of the time you booked.

If you no longer need the scheduled Lyft, or need to change the pick up or drop-off destination, the company allows you to cancel or update without a fee if you haven’t yet matched with a driver.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lyft introduced a way for its riders to schedule rides in advance just over 3 years ago.

Since the feature rolled out in San Francisco in 2016, most metropolitan cities have the feature today as a way to, for example, leave for the airport on time or to beat the traffic on a busy workday.

If you no longer need the scheduled Lyft, or need to change the pick up or drop-off destination, the company allows you to cancel or update without a fee.

Scheduling a Lyft is easy, too, and can be done in just a few steps.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to schedule a Lyft using the mobile app

1. First, launch the Lyft app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Type in your scheduled destination under “Where are you going?”

caption Open Lyft and type in your scheduled destination. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Once you’ve selected your destination, tap “Schedule” (the icon resembling a calendar) right above the “Select Lyft” button.

caption Tap the Schedule icon near the bottom of the screen. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Next, make sure your pick-up location is accurate, then tap “Confirm pickup.”

caption Confirm your pick-up location before moving on. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Then select the date and time you wish to schedule your Lyft ride by toggling through the options. You can schedule a Lyft up to a week in advance. A driver will come pick you up within 10 minutes of your scheduled time.

caption Select a date and time to schedule your Lyft ride. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Make sure your pick-up location, date and time, and type of Lyft are correct before tapping “Schedule” – if so, tap “Schedule” and pay.

caption Tap “Schedule” to ensure a Lyft will pick you up at your desired place and time. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

You can cancel or update your scheduled ride at any time before you are matched with a driver without a fee.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: