How to schedule an Uber ride days or weeks in advance, or cancel a scheduled ride if you no longer need it

caption You can use the Uber app to schedule rides far in advance of when you’ll need them. source Reuters

The Uber app makes it easy to schedule rides on both iPhone and Android.

You can schedule Uber rides days or weeks in advance, making it easy to plan future trips.

Unlike with a traditional car service, Uber cannot guarantee the price you will pay for a scheduled ride, instead offering a price range.

Cancelling scheduled Uber rides only takes a few taps on your phone, and costs nothing if the cancellation is done early enough.

It’s little wonder why Uber and other ride-sharing companies are so popular: they make transportation so simple.

Take Uber: once your account is set up, from the moment you open your app, it can take as few as three taps on your phone’s screen to have a vehicle on its way to pick you up.

Scheduling a ride for later is also incredibly easy via the Uber app for iPhone and Android. You can have a car booked for yourself in about a minute, and you can schedule an Uber ride many weeks ahead in the future.

Also, cancelling the ride is quick, should your plans change.

How to schedule an Uber ride

1. Launch the Uber app and tap the Schedule icon, which looks like a car next to a clock. It should be right next to the “Where to?” textbar at the top of the screen.

caption Tap the “Schedule” button. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Scroll to the right date and time, and make sure to select AM or PM, then hit “Continue.”

3. Type in the pickup and drop-off location, or select previous locations from the list on the lower half of the screen.

caption Select your pickup and drop-off locations. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. Select what payment method you’d like, then hit “Schedule UberX” to confirm your ride. You can also swipe left to pick other Uber cars, like Uber Black premium rides, or UberXL SUVs.

caption You can schedule your ride right away, or swipe to pick another type of Uber ride. source Steven John/Business Insider

And that’s it. Just hit “Done” on the next screen once you’re finished.

How to cancel your scheduled Uber rides, and view all the rides you have scheduled

1. To view your scheduled trip(s), launch the Uber app, then tap the three parallel lines at the top-left corner of the screen.

2. Tap “Your Trips,” then tap the oval at the top right corner of the screen, which will likely read “Past.”

caption Tap “Your Trips” to open a complete listing of your past and future Uber rides. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap “Upcoming” on the menu that appears.

4. Your upcoming trip(s) will now be displayed; to cancel one, just tap “Cancel Ride” then confirm with the “CANCEL RIDE” button that pops up.

caption Tap “Cancel Ride” to delete the scheduled ride. source Steven John/Business Insider

The scheduled trip will immediately be cancelled and removed from the “Your Trips” page, and you won’t incur a fee if you cancel it before you’ve matched with a driver.

