How to screen record on your Chromebook using a Chrome extension

To screen record on your Chromebook, you’ll first have to download a Chrome extension.

There are several extensions you can use to screen record on your Chromebook, including Loom, Screencastify, and Screen Recorder.

Here’s how to screen record on your Chromebook using the Loom extension.

Chromebooks are fairly bare-bones when it comes to pre-loaded applications.

And while that can help speed things up, it may also mean that you have to download extensions to do things that might have been a bit more seamless on other operating systems.

For example, you can’t screen record on a Chromebook without downloading an extension, like Loom, Screencastify, or Screen Recorder.

Here’s how to get it done with the Loom extension:

How to add the Loom extension to your Chromebook

1. First go to https://chrome.google.com/webstore/category/extensions to download the Loom extension.

2. Type “loom” into the search box in the upper-right corner.

caption Type “loom” in the search box. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. The first search result that appears should say “Loom – Video Recorder: Screen, Webcam and Mic” with an orange logo. Click the blue “Add to Chrome” button to the right of it.

caption Click the blue button to add the Loom extension. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. A box will pop up asking if you want to add the Loom extension and its features. Click “Add extension.”

5. Once the Loom application has been added to your Chromebook you should see an orange icon in the top-right of your menu bar.

caption An orange icon will appear in the top menu once you’ve added the Loom extension to your Chromebook. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

How to screen record on your Chromebook using Loom

1. Click the Loom icon in the top-left corner of your Chrome window.

2. Log in, agree to the terms of service and set up your account – select “Choose later” when given the option to either download the extension or the app.

caption Log into your Loom account. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Open a new window, then click the Loom icon again.

4. Allow the extension to use your camera and microphone and set up the recording as desired – be sure to switch over to “Screen only” in the left window for a straight screen recording, otherwise your webcam will activate and that image will appear in the lower-left corner of your recording.

5. Click “Start Recording.”

caption Make sure to allow Loom to use your microphone and camera. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. You’ll get a countdown telling you when the recording has begun. To end the screen recording, click the green checkmark located in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Once ended, a new window will appear and you’ll be given the option to download your recording, as well as to share the recording using a link.

