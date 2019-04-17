How to easily record your screen on a Mac computer

caption Easily screen record on a Mac computer with the QuickTime app. source Apple

You can screen record on any Mac computer in fewer than 10 seconds using the QuickTime Player app.

Screen recording is a great tool for those times when the typical screenshot won’t cut it.

Say you want to capture something on your Mac screen – but a screenshot just won’t do it. You need something more dynamic, or maybe you need to show subtle changes or you just want to save a video without the hassle of downloading it.

That’s when screen recordings come in handy.

Luckily, they’re also easy to accomplish on a Mac. All you need is the QuickTime Player app (which is an Apple product, so you shouldn’t have to worry about downloading anything.)

Here’s how to get it done:

How to screen record on any Mac computer

1. Click to the Finder in your dock (located at the bottom of your screen).

caption Open your Finder. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Click on the Applications tab in the left sidebar.

3. Double click the QuickTime Player to launch it (Note: Nothing will pop up, but you will see the app logo appear on your Mac’s dock).

caption Open the QuickTime Player app in your Applications folder. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Go to “File” in the toolbar at the top of your screen.

caption Click “File” and then “New Screen Recording.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Click “New Screen Recording” (this will prompt a new recording window to appear).

caption The QuickTime “Screen Recording” window. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Optional: If you want to record sound as well (using your computer’s internal microphone), you’d click the down carrot, located next to the circular, white-and-red recording button.

caption Choose your microphone for sound. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

7. Click the recording button.

8. To record everything, click anywhere on the screen; or, if you want to record a specific section of your screen, click and drag a box around the appropriate section and then click the “start recording” button (Note: The recording window will disappear from your screen once you start recording)

caption Click on the screen to record your whole screen or click and drag a selection of the screen to record. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

9. To end the recording, click on the small recording icon in the upper-left side of the toolbar at the top of the screen (it will look like a grayed-out square inside of a circle)

Once you end the recording, a new window of your screen-record video will appear. If you click the red “close” button in the upper left corner of the window, you’ll be prompted to either save it (that’s where you’d be able to name the recording and change its location on your computer) or, if you aren’t satisfied with it, you can always delete it and try again.

