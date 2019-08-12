How to record your screen on a Samsung Galaxy S10, for recording any third-party app through the Game Launcher

caption You can screen record on the Samsung Galaxy S10 – but only for third-party apps. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can record the screen on a Samsung Galaxy S10 to make recordings of third-party apps.

The screen recorder is part of the Galaxy S10’s Game Tools, so you need to start by adding the app you want to record to the Game Launcher.

While you can screen record any third-party app on the Galaxy S10, you can’t record the Home screen or built-in apps.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The iPhone famously has a built-in screen recording feature, making it easy to capture all the action happening on your iPhone’s display.

If you have a Galaxy S10, there’s no need to be jealous (for the most part); there’s a screen recorder built into the Galaxy S10 as well, though it’s not well known. You can use it to make video recordings of any third-party games or apps on your phone.

The screen recorder is built into the Game Launcher and is designed to let you record gameplay within games, but it can record in any app that you can add to the Game Launcher.

Because of that, it has an important limitation. You can only record video within third party apps, so you can’t record built-in apps or action on the Home screen.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to screen record on the Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Game Launcher app.

2. Drag the Library up from the bottom of the screen. You should see all the games currently in the library.

caption You can drag the Library up from the bottom of the screen to add apps and make other changes. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap the three dots at the top right of the Library window and then tap “Add apps.”

caption You can add ordinary third-party apps to the Game Library – they don’t need to be games. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. In the list of third-party apps installed on the phone, tap the apps you want to record and then tap “Add.”

5. Start the app you want to record by tapping its icon in the Game Launcher Library.

6. Tap the Game Tools button in the lower left corner of the screen.

7. Tap “Record.”

caption To start recording, tap the record button at the bottom of the screen in the Game Tools window. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

8. You’re now recording your screen. When you’re done recording, tap the Stop button in the lower right corner of the screen.

caption The Stop button is on the bottom right corner of the screen. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to change the audio settings for screen recordings

By default, the Game Tools recorder uses the audio from your microphone to record sound for the video. That means it will pick up some sound from your phone’s speakers – capturing whatever sound the app is making – as well as ambient audio, so you can narrate to the phone’s microphone.

If you prefer to only capture audio from the app, here is how:

1. Start the Game Launcher app.

2. Start the app you want to record by tapping its icon in the Game Launcher Library.

3. Tap the Game Tools button in the lower left corner of the screen.

4. Tap the gear-shaped icon at the top right of the Game Tools pop-up window.

5. In the Game Tools settings screen, tap “Record.”

6. In the Audio source section, tap “Game.”

caption You can tweak your screen record settings, including the audio source. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to find your recorded video

As soon as you stop recording, you’ll briefly see a “Watch recorded video” appear near the bottom of the screen. Tap it to go directly to the video.

caption The videos are stored in the Gallery, but you can go there directly as soon as the video is completed by tapping the “Watch recorded video” button. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

You can also find your saved videos in the Gallery app, along with your other photos and videos.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: