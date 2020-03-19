How to share your screen on Discord using your computer

caption You can screen share on Discord in two ways. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

You can share your screen on Discord in a private call, or in public chat rooms with permission.

Sharing your screen lets an audience interact with you while you play video games.

Playing video games doesn’t have to be a lonely experience, even for single player games.

Streaming your screen on Discord allows you to talk while you play and involve your audience in what you’re doing.

You can show off what great game play looks like, or have friends help you in real time. But first, you need to know how to show them what you’re doing.

Here’s how.

How to screen share on Discord

1. Open Discord on your Mac or PC, and select the room you want to stream in.

2. To stream to a public room with a voice channel you have permissions in, have the game or application you want to stream open. Then, go back into Discord.

3. Discord will detect the application you have running and the icon for it will be at the bottom-left of the screen. Click the “stream” button to the right of the application’s icon.

caption It should be located at the bottom-left of your screen. source Ross James/Business Insider

4. Select the channel you want to stream to. If the application showing in the icon isn’t the one you want to stream, click “Change” and select from one of the other open applications, or share one of your display screens directly.

caption Make sure you’re streaming the right application, to the right channel, and then select “Go live!” source Ross James/Business Insider

5. To share a stream in a private call, instead start a call. While you’re in a call, you’ll be offered the “share screen” button in the call options. Click that and select the application or screen that you want to stream in the call.

caption The “Share screen” button in the call menu. source Ross James/Business Insider

