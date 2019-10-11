How to take a screenshot on your PS4 in 3 different ways

caption You can take a screenshot on your PS4 in a few different ways. source Photocritical/Shutterstock

It’s easy to screenshot on your PS4 to capture images of gameplay.

To take a screenshot, hold down the share button on the Dualshock 4 controller for one second, or tap it quickly and then hit the circle button.

You can also reprogram the share button settings to take rapid screenshots with an ever quicker tap of the share button.

Taking screenshots during PlayStation 4 gameplay can immortalize a moment that would otherwise have been lost quickly, helping you prove your mighty prowess – or helping you display the abject failure of a friend or rival.

You can take PS4 screenshots of active gameplay, of your conversations, or of anything else displayed on screen while you use the console. And taking said snaps couldn’t be much easier.

Here’s how to do it.

How to screenshot on your PS4

First, locate the share button on the Dualshock 4 controller. It is located just above and to the right of the keypad on the left side of the controller and is clearly labeled “SHARE.”

The easiest way to take a screenshot is to simple hold down the share button for one second.

caption Use the Share button to take a screenshot. source Sony

For an even faster snap, tap the share button, which pulls up the share menu, and then quickly tap the circle button on the right-hand side of the controller.

How to customize your screenshot settings on PS4

If you want to be able to take many screengrabs quickly, however, you can reprogram the share button’s functionality.

To do so, go to the settings menu and scroll down and click “Sharing and Broadcasts.”

caption Customizing your share button settings can speed up the screenshot process. source Sony

Then, select “SHARE Button Control Type” and scroll down to select “Easy Screenshot.”

Now a single fast click on the share button will take a screenshot, while holding it down will open the share menu.

