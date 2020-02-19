How to search Airbnb listings by map to see any area’s accommodations

caption You can easily search on Airbnb by map to view a list of available accommodations and their details. source Have a nice day Photo/Shutterstock

You can search on Airbnb by map to see a list of available options across nearby locations.

When searching for an Airbnb, all of the listings appear on a map, allowing users to filter accommodations by specific location.

Airbnb allows users to search for properties by map, where each of the available accommodations appear as price bubbles over the streets.

To search by map, first type in your dates, guests and location in the search bar, and then use the map that appears on the right side of the screen to gain a better sense of where the properties are located.

Here’s how to search on Airbnb by map.

How to search Airbnb by map

1. Log into Airbnb.com in a browser on your Mac or PC and type in your destination location in the search bar.

2. Fill in your dates and the number of guests who will be staying in the Airbnb and click “Stay.”

3. Click “search” to see the listings, and use Airbnb’s filter options to ensure that you’re only seeing accommodations that fit your preferences.

4. Airbnb will list all of the available properties on the left side. On the right, the accommodations will be placed on a map of the area.

5. To search by map, ensure that “Search as I move the map” is checked. Use the cursor and the zoom functions to see where each of the available listings are located. The streets are overlaid with price bubbles that indicate the location of the listing.

caption Make sure to check the “Search as I move the map” box. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

6. If you see a location that you like, click on the price to pull up additional information about the listing. Click on the picture to go to the listing page, where you can view more photos, as well as more detailed information about what the property offers.

caption You can click in to see more details of the listing. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

7. From the listing page, you can send the host a message or request to book.

