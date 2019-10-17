How to search your browsing history on an iPhone, in Safari or Google Chrome

caption You can search the browsing history on your iPhone in just a few steps. source Shutterstock

It’s easy to search the history on your iPhone’s web browser to return to a specific webpage you’ve visited previously.

You can search the history on your iPhone in the Safari or Google Chrome browsers with these steps.

The search history on your iPhone’s web browser can be helpful in taking you back to a site you want to see again, but scrolling through the whole list can be time consuming and annoying.

Luckily, there’s a search tool to help you get back to websites you may have visited a while ago – without going through the trouble of trying to remember the date you visited it.

This feature is available on both the Safari and Google Chrome browsers. Here’s how to use it to search your web history on an iPhone.

How to search the history on your iPhone in Safari

1. Open the Safari app.

2. Tap the book icon at the bottom of your screen. It is the second icon from the right. This will bring up your search history.

caption Click on the book icon to access your search history. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Pull down on this History menu to reveal a bar at the top labeled “Search History” with a magnifying glass to the left of it.

caption Pull down to reveal the search bar. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Tap the search bar you just revealed to bring up the keypad, and type your search query. The query doesn’t have to be exact to bring up results.

caption Type your query into the search bar. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. The result you are looking for should appear. Tap it to return to the website you visited.

caption Tap the search result to return to the site. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to search history on your iPhone in Google Chrome

1. Open the Google Chrome app.

2. Tap the three dots in the bottom right hand corner of the screen. This will bring up an options menu.

caption Tap the three dots to open the menu. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Tap “History,” which is the second to last option on the list of items in blue. The icon looks like a clock with an arrow around the outside pointing counterclockwise.

caption Tap “History.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. On the new History page, tap the search bar at the top to bring up your keyboard.

caption Tap the search bar at the top. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Type your search query into the search bar.

caption Type to search your history. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. Tap the name of the site you were looking for. This will bring you back to the page.

caption Tap the relevant search result to return to the page. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

