How to search in Slack for relevant messages and files on your computer or mobile device

You can easily search Slack messages and files using platform’s search bar.

On the desktop version of Slack, you also have the option to refine your search with advanced search filters, in addition to including keyboard commands in your query.

Here’s how to use the powerful search feature in Slack, whether you’re on the desktop or mobile version of the platform.

Not being able to find what you’re looking for is frustrating, whether you’ve misplaced your phone or you’re dealing with a simplistic virtual search feature.

If you use Slack, however, you can rest easy: The platform’s search function applies to messages, as well as phrases mentioned in documents, files or tweets that have been integrated into your team.

So you should be able to find what you’re looking for – if you take full advantage of the powerful search tool.

Here’s how.

How to search in Slack on a computer

For a basic search, start here:

1. Open Slack and navigate to the correct workspace, if necessary.

2. Click into the search bar at the top-right corner of the screen.

caption Type into the search bar. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Enter your query and then hit “Enter.”

caption Hit “Enter” when you’re done. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

From there, you’d be able to view the search results, or further refine your search parameters using the menu on the right side of the pop-up.

caption You can refine your searches as well. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

There are also shortcuts you may wish to use.

For example, to search the channel you’re currently viewing, type “Ctrl+F” if you’re on a PC or “Command + F” if on a Mac, to limit your search to that particular channel.

If you want to specify a multi-word query, rather than getting back slack messages with any of the words in your search, you’d simply put quotations around that query. So as an example, you’d enter “writing prompt” to exclude entries that only have either ‘writing’ or ‘prompt.’

Another useful option is the “has:[X]” function. So if you insert the word “star” or “link” into that search option, you’d see the messages and files which are either starred or have a link. The same goes for the “from:[user]” command.

How to search in Slack on a mobile device

1. Open the Slack app and log into your workspace, if necessary.

2. Tap the search icon.

caption Similar to the desktop version, tap the search bar. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Tap into the search bar again and enter your query, then tap the search button.

caption Enter keywords for searches. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You’d then see a list of matches appear, sorted into messages and files, and you’d be able to change the order from oldest to newest or vice versa.

Unfortunately, there is not a way to access that powerful advanced search option that you’d get on the desktop version. But remember: Those search commands still work on the mobile version of Slack. So you can use those to help narrow down your matches and find whatever it is that you’re looking for.

