How to search for and find specific text messages on your iPhone in 2 ways

caption You can search through every message on your iPhone in seconds. source d3sign / Getty Images

You can search for text messages you’ve sent on your iPhone, meaning that you never have to scroll for hours through your conversations to find a specific message.

By using iOS’s Spotlight and Search features, you can easily search through all your iPhone’s messages with a few taps and some typing.

If you’ve ever spent more than a minute searching for a specific message on your iPhone, you’re doing it all wrong.

The easiest options to search for messages containing a specific phrase are iOS’s Spotlight and Search features. You can easily access these through the Messages app and from your iPhone’s home screen.

How to search for specific messages on an iPhone using the search bar in Messages

1. Launch the Messages app from your iPhone’s home screen.

2. To access the search bar, swipe down. It’ll be above your most recent message.

caption Swipe down to use the search bar in Messages. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Type the phrase, word, or number you’re looking for in the search bar.

caption Type in the phrase you’re looking for. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. As you type, messages containing what you’ve typed will appear on the screen.

5. Next, tap on the message thread containing the phrase you’re looking for. It will then jump to that conversation, and highlight the exact message containing the phrase you typed.

caption Tap on the message containing the phrase you’re looking for. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

How to search for specific messages on an iPhone using Spotlight

1. From your iPhone’s home screen, whether unlocked or not, swipe right.

2. At the top, find the Spotlight search bar and tap it.

caption Find the search bar in Spotlight at the top of the screen. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Begin typing the phrase you are looking for. Items will begin to populate in the menu below.

caption Begin typing the phrase you are looking for. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Once you’ve finished typing, under the sub-menu “Messages,” find the message that you’re looking for.

5. Once you’ve selected the message, your Messages app will open, and the conversation will jump to the exact message that the phrase you typed was used in.

