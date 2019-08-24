How to season cast iron cookware in a few simple steps

Some home cooks may think that cast iron is old fashioned, hard to maintain, and even low quality because it is relatively inexpensive compared to other cookware materials. But experienced chefs know better and rely on it for all types of food preparation.

Cast iron cookware is versatile, and you can find everything from skillets to Dutch ovens to cake pans that are safe to use with electric, ceramic, gas, and open fire cooktops. A cast iron skillet not only conducts heat well, but it also retains that heat for a longer period than other metals. This helps foods cook evenly and at a lower temperature resulting in a crispy exterior and moist interior.

Cast iron cookware has been around since it originated in China in the sixth century BC. The process of creating a skillet from molten metal poured into a mold hasn’t changed much in the years since. One change has been the process of coating the cast iron with a vitreous enamel glaze. This glaze, signature to Le Creuset cookware, helps prevent rusting, eliminates the need to season the metal to keep it non-stick, and adds a colorful flair to the cookware.

Almost all cast iron cookware sold today comes pre-seasoned. This means that a coating of vegetable oil has been applied to prevent rusting and to prevent food from sticking. This cookware can be used right away after a quick rinse in hot water and a thorough drying.

However, you will need to season your cookware regularly. Even with proper care, cast iron cookware can become damaged after years of use and develop problem areas causing food to stick. Below, we break down to how to season cast iron cookware.

How to season cast iron pans and other cookware