How to see all the apps you’ve ever downloaded on your iPhone in 6 simple steps

caption It’s easy to see all the apps you’ve downloaded on your iPhone. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can see all the apps you’ve ever downloaded on your iPhone right in your phone’s App Store.

However, your App Store will only keep track of the apps you’ve downloaded with the Apple ID you’re currently logged into. This means you’ll also see apps you downloaded on other iPhones with the same Apple ID.

If you want to see apps you downloaded on other Apple ID accounts, you’ll need to log into them.

If you’ve recently bought a new iPhone, you might want to re-download all of your apps, especially if you didn’t transfer them to the new device automatically.

If you’re having trouble remembering what apps you had, you can view all the apps you’ve ever downloaded through the App Store – at least, all the apps you’ve downloaded with your current Apple ID account.

If you want to see the apps you downloaded using a different Apple ID, you’ll need to log out of your current account and log into your older one first. For information on how to do this, check out our article, “How to change your Apple ID on an iPhone.”

How to see all apps ever downloaded on iPhone using the App Store

1. Launch the App Store on your iPhone.

2. Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner to access your account.

caption Open your account page. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Under the Account menu, tap “Purchased.”

caption Select “Purchased” at the top of the page. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. If it asks whose purchases you want to see, select “My Purchases.”

caption This page won’t always appear, but if it does, simply pick “My Purchases.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Under the “All” tab, you’ll see all of the apps you have ever bought or downloaded using your current Apple or iCloud ID.

You can use the search bar at the top to find a specific app, too. This will also show you the date the app was downloaded.

If the app has a cloud icon with an arrow pointing down, the app isn’t currently on your phone, but can be re-downloaded.

caption Under “All” you’ll find every app you’ve downloaded. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

6. Under the “Not on this iPhone tab,” you’ll find all the apps you’ve had on previous devices, and apps you’ve deleted off of your current device.

caption The “Not on this iPhone” tab will show you deleted apps. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

