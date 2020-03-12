How to see your Facebook Memories on a computer or mobile device

caption You can see Facebook Memories to look at your life over the years. source Reuters

You can easily see Facebook Memories using the site’s Memories function, which allows you to see what you did on this day years ago, for as many years as you’ve had your account.

If you don’t get a notification about your memories every day, you can still see your Facebook Memories by going through your account menu.

One of the great things about Facebook is that it can almost serve as a modern digital diary. You can look back on your life and how you changed over the years – what you did, how you changed, what you and your friends laughed about, and more.

In fact, one of Facebook’s best features is the Memories feature, which allows you to see what you did on this day any number of years ago, as far back as you’ve had your account. Your memories refresh every day, and Facebook usually sends you a notification when they are.

If you don’t get the notification, though, your memories are still very easy to access – here’s how to do it.

How to see Facebook Memories on a computer

1. On the sidebar of Facebook’s main page, under “Explore,” click “See More.”

caption At the bottom of your Facebook sidebar, click “See More.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

2. Scroll down and click “Memories” to view your memories.

caption Click “Memories.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to see Facebook Memories on a mobile device

1. At the bottom right of your screen, tap the three horizontal lines to open the menu.

caption Click the icon at the bottom right to open the menu. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

2. Tap “Memories” to view your memories.

caption Tap “Memories” to see your memories. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

