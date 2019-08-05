How to see your friends list on Snapchat on an iPhone or Android phone

caption It only takes one swipe to see your friends list on Snapchat after you open the app. source Shutterstock

You can see your friends list on Snapchat by swiping from left to right after you open the Snapchat app.

You’ll need to know how to see your friends list on Snapchat to access your chats, send new messages, and search for friends to add or remove.

Snapchat, when compared to Facebook or YouTube, is a relatively young social media platform. And because of that, there are still those out there who just aren’t familiar with the app and therefore aren’t familiar with its set up.

If that’s the case for you, don’t worry: Navigating the app is easier than you might imagine. And once you use it for a bit, creating Snaps and chatting with friends on the app will become second-nature.

For starters, you’ll need to know how to see your Snapchat friends list, since that’s often how you’ll initiate conversations and generally communicate with your friends on the app.

Provided you already have a Snapchat account and have connected with friends through it, here’s what you need to know to access the friends list on Snapchat on your iPhone or Android.

How to see your friends list on Snapchat

Seeing your friends list on the Snapchat app is extremely easy:

1. Open the Snapchat app on your iPhone or Android and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Swipe from left to right across your screen.

caption You can see your friends list by swiping from left to right when you open the Snapchat app. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

From that screen, you’ll be able to go into each of your chats, see group stories, and search for people on Snapchat, in addition to adding or deleting Snapchat friends.

The order that your friends appear on the friends list will vary according to how often you chat with each person, the date of your last chat, and several other factors that Snapchat doesn’t disclose.

