How to see the passwords you’ve saved on your Samsung Galaxy S10, and delete or copy them

caption To see passwords on your Galaxy S10, you’ll need to go into the Google Chrome browser. source YouTube/MKBHD

You can see the passwords that are saved on your Samsung Galaxy S10 by opening the Settings menu in Google Chrome.

The Google Chrome browser on your Samsung Galaxy S10 remembers your passwords when you log into websites. You can see this list of passwords at any time.

To see a password, you’ll need to enter your phone’s passcode. Then you can view, copy, or delete the password.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you use Google Chrome on your Samsung Galaxy S10, you’ll appreciate the browser’s ability to remember passwords for you. Chrome saves your passwords so it can enter your login information automatically when you return to a site, so you never have to remember your own password.

Chrome also keeps a secure list of all the passwords it saves. It’s easy to see a list of the passwords in your Galaxy S10’s Chrome browser at any time.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to see passwords on a Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Google Chrome app on your Galaxy S10.

2. Tap the three dots at the top-right of the screen. This opens the browser’s menu.

caption Tap the menu button in Chrome and then select “Settings.” source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Settings.”

4. On the Settings page, tap “Passwords.” You should now see a list of all your passwords.

caption The Passwords page lists all the websites for which you have saved passwords. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

To see a specific password , tap the entry and then tap the Preview icon (which looks like an eye). You may need to enter your phone’s passcode to unlock the password.

, tap the entry and then tap the Preview icon (which looks like an eye). You may need to enter your phone’s passcode to unlock the password. While you’re on this page, you can copy the password to the clipboard by tapping the Copy button (which looks like two rectangles, to the right of the Preview button).

to the clipboard by tapping the Copy button (which looks like two rectangles, to the right of the Preview button). To delete this password from your phone, tap the Delete button at the top of the screen (shaped like a trash can). Be certain you want to do this, because there’s no way to take it back – it’ll be deleted immediately.

caption You can see, copy, and delete passwords from the passwords details page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

You can control Chrome’s ability to remember your passwords on the Passwords Settings page as well.

To turn the browser’s ability to save passwords on or off, tap the “Save passwords” button at the top of the screen to toggle it to your preference.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: