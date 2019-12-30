caption Unfortunately, you can’t see who’s liked or disliked your comment on YouTube, but you can see reactions to your posts. source Reuters

There is no way to see who liked your YouTube comment, and likewise there is no way to see who gave you a downvote.

YouTube keeps these comment likes or dislikes private for the safety and security of users, but it’s likely a safe bet anyone who left a positive comment on your comment also liked it.

You also can’t see who liked or disliked any given video, though you can tell how many people have given positive votes.

Have you been left wondering who appreciated the comment you left on that YouTube video enough to give it a like? Or wondering who had the gall to downvote your YouTube comment?

Well, in both cases, you’re out of luck. You can’t see who liked your YouTube comment, and you can’t see who disliked it, either.

You can’t see who liked your comment on YouTube, but you can see how many likes your post has

YouTube prohibits the sharing of like and dislike info to keep users safe. A quick skim through the comments section of any even remotely controversial video will reveal such anger and vitriol in the comments that one might consider it a smart move by the company to keep simple likes, and dislikes, anonymous.

caption YouTube cares about the safety of its users, thus the anonymity of liking and disliking. source Steven John/Business Insider

What you can do, however, is gauge how the YouTube community in general is liking (or loathing) your comments by seeing the number of likes your posts get.

caption You can edit or delete your past comment at any time. source Steven John/Business Insider

To find past comments you’ve left on YouTube videos, see our article, “How to easily find your past YouTube comments and edit or delete them.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: