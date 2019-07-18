How to see your Wi-Fi password using ‘Keychain Access’ on a Mac computer, so you can share it with others

caption It’s easy to find your Wi-Fi password on a Mac computer if it’s saved to your Mac through Keychain Access. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can see your Wi-Fi password on a Mac computer, as long as you’re already connected to that Wi-Fi network.

To see your Wi-Fi password on a Mac, you’ll have to use Keychain Access to access saved passwords.

Maybe you just got a new device – or maybe you have a house guest who asked for the password before even saying hello – whatever your situation, knowing your Wi-Fi password is essential if you’re going to keep everyone, yourself included, happy.

If you already have your Wi-Fi password saved to your Mac, there is a relatively simple way to recover that password when you lose track of it.

Here’s what you need to know to get it done:

How to see your Wi-Fi password on a Mac computer

This task will only take a minute or two to complete:

1. Press and hold down Command and the space bar – this will open your Spotlight search bar, where you can type in “Keychain Access” and it will appear in the menu.

caption Open Keychain Access on your Mac computer. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Click to open Keychain Access. Here, you’ll be able to find saved passwords to applications as well as internet forms.

3. In the left toolbar, toggle down to the “Passwords” section.

caption You can see your saved passwords with Keychain Access. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. In the search bar (located in the upper right corner of the window), type in your home Wi-Fi network name.

caption Your Wi-Fi network will appear in Keychain Access. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Double click on your network when it appears in the main section of the widow – this will prompt another window to open.

caption Click the Show Password box to see your password. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Tick the box next to “Show Password” and, if necessary, enter your Mac password when prompted.

Your Wi-Fi password will then appear in the box next to “Show Password.”

In addition, on any Apple device running iOS 12 or higher – like an iPhone or iPad – you can share a Wi-Fi password with another device in range, and it will automatically join the Wi-Fi network.

For more information, read our article, “How to share or receive a Wi-Fi password on your iPhone with a few taps, and join a new Wi-Fi network without having to type a password in.“

