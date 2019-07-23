There’s an easy way to see your first-ever Amazon order. Here’s how to do it.

- There’s an easy way to see the first thing you ever purchased on Amazon – all it requires are a few clicks through your account settings on Amazon’s website.
- Here’s how to find out in four easy steps.
Here’s a fun activity for a lazy Saturday: Look and see what your first-ever Amazon purchase was.
Mine was in late November 1999. I apparently ordered the first two books in KA Applegate’s Everworld series of young adult novels, plus a copy of Monty Python’s Life of Brian on VHS. What can I say? I was a weird kid:
I asked around the Business Insider newsroom, and my colleague Avery Hartmans ordered an atlas back in 2006:
Finding your own is pretty easy:
Go to Amazon.com and click the “Your Account” button in the upper-right corner.
Then click “Your Orders.”
It’ll prompt you to put in your password. I can’t help you with that part, but once it’s done, you’ll see this screen. Click the dropdown menu.
Scroll all the way down to the bottom of that dropdown. Enjoy your walk down memory lane!
