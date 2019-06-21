How to list and sell items on Facebook Marketplace, Facebook’s version of Craigslist

caption Facebook has a massive marketplace, which you can use to sell your unwanted items. source Reuters

Since Facebook hosts billions of users worldwide, knowing how to sell things on Facebook can open up a whole new marketplace to you as a local vendor, wherever you are.

The Facebook Marketplace allows users to list their unwanted items for sale to people in their area.

Listing items for sale on Facebook Marketplace is a simple and straightforward process – and best of all, it’s a free feature.

While garage sales and flea markets are still great ways to get rid of unwanted items while making a little extra cash, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be harnessing the power of technology to offload stuff that’s no longer useful to you.

Facebook, one of the largest social media sites on the planet, wants to help you do just that with its Marketplace feature.

Marketplace allows you to list items for sale for free in ads that will be visible to people who live in your general area. If you’re selling what they’re looking for, who knows? You just might make a few bucks.

Plus, listing an item on Facebook’s Marketplace is a quick and straightforward process – here’s what you need to know about how to do it.

How to sell items on Facebook Marketplace

1. Log into Facebook. On your homescreen, look for the Marketplace option in the menu running down the left side of your screen and click on it. Alternately, you can access the Marketplace directly by going to https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/.

2. On the Marketplace screen, click on the blue “+Sell Something” button on the left-hand side of your screen, just above the Location box. Clicking on this button will launch a pop-up window allowing you to click on what you’re trying to sell: an item, a vehicle, or a home for sale or rent.

caption Choose what sort of product you’re trying to sell. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Click on the blue box over the words “Item for Sale.” From there, you will be taken to a screen where you can list what you’re selling, the price you’re asking for it, what category the item belongs in, and any other relevant info potential buyers should know.

Note that you will also need to upload at least one photograph of your item in order to be able to list it for sale.

caption Fill in the information required about the product you’re trying to sell. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Once you’ve entered all the relevant details for your item, click “Next” in the bottom right corner of the pop-up window. You will be asked to confirm which groups you would like your item to be posted in.

Marketplace will automatically be selected and greyed out, meaning you cannot deselect it. However, if this item would be relevant for sale in any other groups you’re a member of, you can choose to cross-post the item by clicking the little circle on the right side of said group.

5. When you’ve selected which additional groups, if any, you’d like your item to be for sale in, click “Post” and your item will be put up for sale. Facebook users will be able to contact you should they be interested in purchasing.

