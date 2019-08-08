How to send a large video file from your iPhone to another device in 3 ways

caption To send large videos from an iPhone, you can use several programs. source Apple

You cannot email a file larger than 25 megabytes using an iPhone, which can make it difficult to send large or long videos.

You can work around these file size limits to send a large video using the iPhone’s Mail Drop feature, which sends content via iCloud, or by using a third-party platform like Google Drive.

If you are sending a video to someone nearby, then you can transmit even very large videos directly with the iPhone’s AirDrop feature.

So, you have an amazing video on your iPhone that you can’t wait to share with your friends? Well, if it’s larger than 25 megabytes, which most videos of any substance are, then you can forget about sending it via email.

And good luck sending a video that’s longer than about three and a half minutes via iMessage or text, either: you’re almost sure to get a “Message Not Delivered” notification there.

Fortunately, there are several ways to send large videos from your iPhone that work around these limitations. And the simplest of all is a built-in feature you’ve surely heard of called AirDrop, which has no file size limit.

How to send large videos from an iPhone

Sending large videos via AirDrop

You can send large files through AirDrop, which transmits data over Bluetooth. They’ll need to be connected to iCloud, and have Bluetooth turned on.

1. Make sure the intended recipient is within a dozen feet or so of your phone (and that they have AirDrop enabled in their settings), then open the photo app and select the video to be sent.

2. Tap the share icon on the bottom left corner of the screen (it’s a box with an upward facing arrow coming out of it).

3. In the AirDrop section, tap the name of the intended recipient. Once they confirm, the sending will commence.

caption Select which device you’d like to AirDrop to. source Steven John/Business Insider

Send large videos via iCloud

You can also use Mail Drop, another Apple program, to send large files over iCloud.

1. From the Photos app, select the video to be sent, then tap the share icon.

2. Tap the mail icon, and wait while your phone prepares the video.

caption Select the Mail app. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Compose and send your email, then wait for a pop-up window saying, in part, “This attachment may be too large,” and offering Mail Drop as an option. Tap “Use Mail Drop” to share the video via iCloud. The recipient can download it from the cloud shortly.

caption Send the file using Mail Drop. source Steven John/Business Insider

Share large videos on iPhone using Google Drive

Google Drive is a cloud-based storage system that you can access from your phone or computer. Once you upload a file to it, you can share that file to anyone with an email address.

1. Launch (or download and then launch) the Google Drive app on your phone.

2. Tap the colorful plus (+) icon in the bottom-right corner of the app.

caption Tap the multicolored “+” icon to add something to your drive. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap “Upload” on the popup menu, then hit “Photos and Videos.”

caption Tap the Upload button in the middle. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Select the video to be uploaded and commence the process.

5. Once the video is uploaded, find it and tap the three dots next to it.

6. In the menu that opens, tap “Share.”

7. In the field that says “People” at the top of the page, enter in any email you want to send the file to.

caption Type any email that you want to send the file to. source Steven John/Business Insider

You can now go to the video in your Drive and share it with whomever you choose.

