How to send a YouTube video at a certain time, so the video starts at the exact point that you want it to

You can share and send any YouTube video at a certain time in the video in two ways, both using the desktop version of the site.

To send a YouTube video at a specific timestamp, you can select the Share button below the video player.

You can also right-click the video player to copy the video’s URL at a specific time.

If you’ve ever wanted to share a funny YouTube video with a friend, but know they won’t sit through an entire 10-minute comedy skit, there’s a perfect feature that lets you share just the funniest part.

YouTube’s sharing feature lets you send videos at a certain time, no matter how long the video is. What this means is that when the person you send it to opens the video, it will skip straight to the timestamp you selected.

For example, if you’re watching a Tech Insider video about the 10 apps that changed the 2010s and just want to send the section about Tinder, you can.

Follow the steps below to learn how.

How to send a YouTube video at a certain time

1. Go to http://www.youtube.com in your preferred browser on your desktop or laptop computer.

2. Find the video you want to share. Scroll through the video to find the section you want to share.

3. Now you have two options.

Firstly, you can right-click on the video and select “Copy video URL at current time.” This will let you paste the timestamped URL anywhere.

Otherwise, find and select the Share button below the video player window. It looks like an arrow pointing right.

caption Tap the Share icon at the bottom of the video. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. A pop-up menu will appear. At the bottom of the window, select the box that says “Start at xx:xx” – this will adjust the URL to start playing at a specific time.

caption Make sure to select the box to send a specific time. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Once you’ve selected the “Start at” box, highlight the URL and select “Copy” on the right.

caption Copy the URL that’s generated. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

You can now paste the timestamped URL anywhere, and thus send it to friends and family, or post it on social media.

Whenever someone opens the link, the video will start from the time you selected.

