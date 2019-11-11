How to send an invoice on eBay to remind your customers to pay you

caption To send an invoice on eBay, just go to your Seller’s Hub. source Reuters

You can send an invoice on eBay to anyone who buys an item from you, as a reminder that they still owe payment.

You can also add a note to your invoice when you send it.

More often than not, eBay sellers and buyers both enjoy a smooth sales process. Once a customer has won an eBay auction (or jumped on the higher “Buy It Now” price), they tend to quickly pay for the item, and most sellers ship it out just as fast.

Sometimes, though, getting paid for your eBay sale can be more involved. As the company doesn’t require automatic or immediate payment at the time of purchase, it’s on the buyer to take the step of actually issuing payment.

If a buyer doesn’t send their payment within two days after they secure the purchase, sending an eBay invoice is a gentle way to remind the person to pay up.

Here’s how to send an eBay invoice.

How to send an invoice on eBay

1. Go to eBay’s homepage log in, and then hover over the “My eBay” link at the top right and select “Selling” from the dropdown menu.

caption Select “Selling” from the “My eBay” tab. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Hover over the “Orders” link under “Seller Hub” and then select “Awaiting payment.”

caption Your Seller Hub should look like this. Click “Awaiting payment” under the “Orders” menu. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Click the words “Send Invoice” on the order in question.

4. On the next page, check that the shipping fee is correct, as well as the preferred shipping method, and add a note to the buyer if you wish, and then hit the “Send Invoice” button at the bottom of the screen.

caption Adding a message to your invoice could help coax the buyer into making a payment quickly. Once the details here are set, click “Send Invoice.” source Steven John/Business Insider

And now, you wait for a response – ideally with an attached payment.

