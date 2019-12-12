How to send GIFs on Snapchat by attaching them to your photos or videos

caption It’s easy to send GIFs on Snapchat. source Shutterstock

You can send GIFs on Snapchat as long as they’re available through Snapchat’s GIPHY library.

You can’t send GIFs by themselves, however – you need to add them onto a photo or video.

Both the iPhone and Android versions of Snapchat allow you to send GIFs.

Since its launch in 2011, Snapchat users have been given lots of ways to spruce up their pictures and videos – between filters, Bitmojis, and stickers (just to name a few), the possibilities are endless.

One option also available to all users is adding GIFs. You can add short GIF stickers to any photo or video you send, which is a great way to make your shots pop.

Note, however, that you can’t send any GIF. You can only send GIFs that are in Snapchat’s GIPHY library. These tend to be very small, very short clip-art icons.

Here’s how to send GIFs on Snapchat, using either the iPhone or Android version of the app.

How to send GIFs on Snapchat

1. Open Snapchat.

2. Take a photo or video. You can use a previously taken photo or video as well by heading to Snapchat’s camera roll section.

3. After you have your photo or video ready, tap the “Sticker” icon on the right-hand side of your screen. It looks like a square with one corner folded over.

caption Tap the sticker square on the right side after you snap a video or photo. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. In the “Sticker” tab, look for the “GIF” button, then tap on it.

caption The GIF button is small, but will always be one of the first options presented. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

5. You’ll be shown a selection of GIFs that are currently trending. You can select one of these by tapping on it.

6. Alternatively, you can tap the search bar at the top of the screen and search for a specific GIF. Once you find the one you’re looking for, tap it.

caption Find a GIF and add it by tapping on it. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

7. The GIF you selected will appear on your photo or video. Drag the GIF to the spot where you want to place it. You can also resize the GIF if you find the default size too big or too small – just pinch or pull it like you would to zoom in or out on any photo.

8. Once you’re ready, tap “Send” in the bottom-right corner of the screen and select the friends you want to send the post to, or add the post to your Snapchat story.

