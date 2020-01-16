How to send GIFs on WhatsApp using your iPhone or Android device

caption The process is slightly different for sending GIFs on WhatsApp for iPhone versus Android. source Shutterstock

It’s easy to send GIFs on WhatsApp to convey an emotion, feeling, or thought to the person you are chatting with.

WhatsApp has a library of stored GIFs on both iPhone and Android that users can access.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A GIF is a fun way to communicate with friends, as users send animated images that support their thoughts, feelings or mood. WhatsApp allows users to send and receive GIFs, and the app has a library of stored GIFs. Senders are able to edit the image as they would a static picture, as well as add a caption.

Here’s how to send GIFs on WhatsApp.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to send GIFs on WhatsApp

1. Open WhatsApp and navigate to “Chats.” Click on an existing chat, or begin a new one.

For iPhone users, tap the “+” icon to the left of the text box. Select “Photo and Video Library.” All of the photos and videos stored on your iPhone camera will appear. Select “GIF” at the bottom left corner.

On an Android, select the smiley face icon that’s next to the message box. Tap GIF at the bottom of the screen.

2. A selection of GIFs will pop up. Scroll through the screen to see more, or type search terms into the text box to find a specific GIF.

caption View a selection of GIFs. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

3. Select the GIF that you want to send. A preview screen will pop up that will allow you to edit the GIF, including typing a caption. When you’re satisfied, hit the arrow button to send.

caption Tap the blue arrow icon when finished. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: