How to send a Memoji on WhatsApp on your iPhone with iOS 13

We’ve come a long way from the days of typing out colons, semicolons, and parentheses on our keyboards as a means to add personality to messages.

And with this year’s iPhone iOS 13 update, Apple has created its most customizable way yet to express ourselves in text: Memoji stickers.

After personalizing your Memoji avatar, you can easily incorporate it in texts across platforms, including the messaging service WhatsApp.

Here’s how to get started adding personality to your WhatsApp conservations with iPhone Memoji.

How to send Memojis in WhatsApp on iPhone

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. In a conversation, tap where you would like to insert your Memoji.

3. Tap the smiley face icon in the bottom left of your keyboard, to pull up the Emoji keyboard.

4. Tap “Continue” to customize your Memoji if you haven’t already.

caption If you haven’t created a Memoji sticker yet, Apple will alert you to the new feature on your Emoji keyboard screen, on the left side. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. To send a Memoji, tap the three faces icon above the Emoji keyboard, and select the Memoji you’d like to send.

caption You can customize several aspects of Memoji, including skin, hair, eyebrows, nose, mouth, and accessories, among others. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

Because Memojis are Apple and not a third-party developer, you don’t have to worry about copying and pasting them into a message.

They can be inserted into the message with just one tap of your finger on the Memoji you want to include.

caption A Memoji in WhatsApp in action, in this case, replicating the iconic “laughing-crying” Emoji face. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

