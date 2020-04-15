How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends

- source
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
- To send a voice message on Snapchat, you need to use the app’s microphone feature.
- You must select the friend you want to send a voice message to before you can record your message.
- You can cancel a Snapchat voice message before it sends by swiping left during the recording.
Snapchat is a social camera app for iOS and Android with a vast toolbox of fun and creative features. Snap is arguably most known for its photo and video capabilities, including live video chatting, Bitmoji avatars, photo filters, and AR-based lenses, but users also frequently use its messaging feature for texting.
If that isn’t enough, you can also send voice messages to your friends through Snapchat. It’s easily one of the app’s more overlooked features, and though it isn’t the most intuitive, sending a voice message isn’t complicated.
Here’s how to do it.
How to send a voice message on Snapchat
1. Open your Snapchat app and swipe your finger from the left to the right side of the screen.
2. Select the friend you want to send your voice message to.
- Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider
3. Tap and hold the microphone icon in the “Send a chat” bar.
- Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider
4. Keeping your friend pressed down, begin your voice message. Yellow lines will appear on your screen as you speak.
- Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider
5. When you are finished recording, remove your finger from the microphone icon. The voice message will send automatically, and the lines that were yellow will change color.
- Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider
6. If you decide while recording that you don’t want to send the voice message, swipe your finger left to cancel it.
- Abbey White/Business Insider
