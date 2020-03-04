How to set a reminder in Slack to stay on top of your tasks and meetings

caption You can set reminders in Slack to keep track of everything on your plate. source rafapress/Shutterstock

You can easily set a reminder in Slack to remind yourself of all of your tasks or meetings.

There are many types of reminders you can set in Slack, including message or file reminders, list reminders, and recurring reminders.

For the most part, you can use the simple command “/remind” to set these up, but if you want to be reminded of a specific message or file, the process is different, though still simple.

Slack gives you a ton of options for setting up reminders. For example, you can set reminders to do things at specific times by using the command “/remind” followed by an action and time (like 9:00 a.m. or Mondays, if you want it to be a recurring reminder), within your personal direct message area.

You would then get a message about that action at the time you set. As a variation, you can also use that format and instead tag someone else or a channel so that they get the message on time.

But, if you wish to set a reminder in Slack, here’s how.

How to set a reminder in Slack on a computer

1. Hover over the message or file you want to be reminded about.

2. Click the three dots in the top-right corner.

3. Hover over “Remind me about this.”

caption Select “Remind me about this.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select a reminder timeframe.

caption Choose the timeframe you want. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

After that, your workspace slackbot will remind you about that message or file in the amount of time you requested. And you can always use the command “/remind list” to see a list of your reminders at any time.

How to set a reminder in Slack on a mobile device

This is how to set reminders on either the iPhone or Android version of the Slack app:

1. Tap and hold on the message or file you want to set a reminder about.

2. Select “Remind Me.”

caption Tap “Remind Me.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select your desired timeframe.

caption Select the timeframe you want. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

