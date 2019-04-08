How to set and customize an alarm on your Apple Watch

caption You can set an alarm on an Apple Watch with just a few taps. source Apple

You can set multiple alarms on your Apple Watch using the Alarms app.

Turn on Push Alerts from iPhone to dismiss and snooze iPhone alarms from your Apple Watch.

Use your Apple Watch as an alarm clock by turning on Nightstand Mode and connecting it to its charger.

You can set separate alarms on your Apple Watch and snooze and dismiss alarms from your iPhone right from your Apple Watch. Here’s how it’s done.

How to set an alarm using the Alarms app

1. Open the app by tapping on the app icon, an orange alarm clock (not to be confused with the timer and stopwatch apps, which are also orange and have watch-like icons).

caption The Alarms app is on the left side of the Home Screen. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

2. Tap “Add Alarm.”

caption The app will be empty to start. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

3. Tap “AM” or “PM.”

4. Adjust the time by tapping the hour or minute and turning the Digital Crown to the desired number.

5. When you’re finished setting the alarm to the desired time, save it by tapping Set.

caption You can set alarms down to the minute. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

6. Repeat this process for any additional alarms you’d like to set.

caption You can set an unlimited number of alarms. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

How to adjust settings for an alarm

1. Tap the switch to the right of a saved alarm to turn it on or off. When an alarm is on, the switch will be green and the alarm numbers will be white. When an alarm is off, both the switch and alarm numbers will be gray.

caption An alarm will not sound if it’s been turned off. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

2. To adjust additional alarm settings, tap on the alarm time.

3. Here, you can change the alarm time; set the alarm to repeat every day, weekdays, weekends, or on specific days of the week; change the name of the alarm; turn the snooze function on or off; and delete the alarm.

caption All alarms are customizable. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

How to stop an alarm when it goes off

1. You will feel a vibration from your Apple Watch and a sound if your Apple Watch isn’t silenced.

2. Stop or snooze the alarm by tapping on the appropriate button. You won’t see a snooze button if you’ve turned off this option in the alarm’s settings.

caption Hitting “Snooze” will push the alarm back for a few minutes. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

How to delete an alarm

1. Open the Alarms app on your watch.

2. Tap on the alarm you’d like to delete.

3. Scroll to the bottom of the menu using the Digital Crown or by swiping up on the screen (more on basic Apple Watch gestures here).

4. Tap “Delete.”

caption Alarms can be deleted at any time. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

How to address iPhone alarms on your Apple Watch

You can snooze and dismiss iPhone alarms right from your Apple Watch, but you won’t see Apple Watch alarms on your iPhone.

1. Set an alarm (or multiple alarms) on your iPhone using the Clock app.

2. Open the Watch app for iPhone, then go to the My Watch tab.

caption Navigate to the “My Watch” tab. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

3. Scroll down and tap “Clock,” then turn the “Push Alerts from iPhone” switch on.

caption Turn on “Push Alerts from iPhone” to send your iPhone alarms to your Watch. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

How to use your Apple Watch as an alarm clock

1. Open the Watch app for iPhone, then go to the My Watch tab.

2. Tap General, then turn on Nightstand Mode.

caption Activate Nightstand Mode if you’d rather not wear your watch while sleeping. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

3. Connect your Apple Watch to its charging cable.

4. When Apple Watch is charging and Nightstand Mode is activated, the display will show the current charge, time, date, and any set alarms.

caption You can still unlock and use your Watch while in Nightstand Mode. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

5. If you’ve set an alarm via the Alarms app on Apple Watch, it will sound. To turn off the alarm, press the side button. To snooze, press the Digital Crown. Pressing the Digital Crown will snooze the alarm for 9 minutes.

