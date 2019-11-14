How to set a custom ringtone on your Samsung Galaxy S10, and choose your own music or assign it to a specific caller

caption You can set a custom ringtone on your Samsung Galaxy S10 for specific callers. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

It’s easy to set a custom ringtone on your Samsung Galaxy S10 using the sound and vibration section of the Settings app.

You can set any song on your Galaxy S10 as a ringtone and start playing it from the beginning, or have the song play from a different point.

You can also set specific ringtones for your favorite callers, so you know who is calling as soon as the phone begins to ring.

Unlike the iPhone, which makes setting up a custom ringtone a fairly arduous task, the ability to customize ringtones on Android phones like the Galaxy S10 is built into the operating system.

You can even turn your favorite songs into ringtones, or set a custom ringtone for specific callers.

Here’s how to do it.

How to set a custom ringtone on your Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Sound and vibration.”

3. Tap “Ringtone.”

caption You’ll find the Ringtone controls in the Sound and vibration section of Settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. To change the ringtone to one of the built-in sounds, tap any entry in the list and then tap the back button.

5. To select a song stored on your phone, tap the plus sign at the top right of the screen.

6. On the “Sound picker” screen, tap a song you want to use as a ringtone. The song will start playing so you can preview it. You can browse songs by track, album, artist, or folder using the tabs at the bottom of the screen, or search for a song using the Search button at the top of the screen.

caption Select the song you want to use as a ringtone from the tracks stored on your phone. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

7. If you want the song to start at the beginning when a call starts, turn “Highlights only” off by swiping the button to the left. If on, Highlights Only starts playing the song somewhere in the middle when a call comes in.

8. When you’re satisfied with your ringtone selection, tap “Done.”

How to set a custom ringtone for specific callers

If you want to associate a specific ringtone with certain callers, you can do that as well.

1. Start the Contacts app and select a contact you want to set a ringtone for.

2. At the bottom of the screen, tap “Edit.”

3. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and tap “View more.”

4. Tap “Ringtone” and select a sound or song.

caption When you tap Ringtone, you’ll see the same controls as in the Ringtone settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

