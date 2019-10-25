How to set a default printer in Windows 10 so that it’s easier and quicker to print documents

By
Ross James, Business Insider US
-
To set a default printer on your Windows 10 computer, go into your Printers & Scanners menu.

caption
To set a default printer on your Windows 10 computer, go into your Printers & Scanners menu.
source
Hollis Johnson/Tech Insider

Windows will automatically set your printer to be the last one you used at your current location. However, you can turn this function off to manually set your printer to a preferred one, so it doesn’t change every time you move.

You can also re-enable that default setting later, if that’s your preference.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Windows 10 (From $139.99 at Best Buy)

How to set a default printer in Windows 10

1. Press the Windows key on your keyboard or click the Windows icon at the bottom left of your screen, and search for “Printers.”

2. Select “Printers and Scanners” from your search results.

3. Uncheck “Allow Windows to manage my default printer” at the bottom of the screen by clicking the check box.

The menu should look like this, with the checkbox at the bottom left.

caption
The menu should look like this, with the checkbox at the bottom left.
source
Ross James/Business Insider

4. Select the device you want to make your default from the list of printers and scanners. Click on it, then click “Manage.”

The

caption
The “Manage” button only appears after you’ve selected the device.
source
Ross James/Business Insider

5. On the new screen, select “Set as default.” This should now be your default printer.

Here I can change the

caption
Here I can change the “Print to PDF” function to be the default print option.
source
Ross James/Business Insider

6. To re-enable the default printer settings, recheck the “Allow Windows to manage my default printer” button.

This can be really helpful if you have a laptop that switches printers a lot. Changing the default printer manually like this still allows you to change your printer on a case-by-case basis if you choose to, whenever you print from an application.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: