How to set your browser’s homepage on a Mac, with instructions for Safari, Chrome, and Firefox

For those with Mac computers, learning how to set your browser’s homepage can be done quickly and easily.

You can do it by manually adding the URL in your settings, or by using the “Use current page” button.

Here’s what you should know about setting your homepage on a Mac, no matter what browser you use.

It’s always exciting to get a new piece of technology. But oftentimes that means spending a while getting it set up the way you want it.

One example of this: setting a new homepage on your browser of choice. Luckily, setting your homepage on a Mac is easily accomplished, whether you’re on the desired page or not.

Here’s what you need to know to set your homepage on Safari (as well as Chrome and Firefox, in case that’s your preferred browser):

How to set your homepage on Safari

This will only take a minute or so:

1. Open Safari.

2. In the top toolbar, click “Safari” and then “Preferences.”

caption Open Safari’s “Preferences” menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. If necessary, toggle over to the “General” tab, then write your desired URL in the “Homepage” field. If you’re on the page you want, simply click “Set to Current Page.”

caption Select what you want your homepage to be. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

If you want each new window to open on your homepage, you can set that up through the same preferences window you used to set your homepage. You’d just need to click the “New windows open with” pop-up and then select “Homepage.”

caption You can customize what happens when you open a new tab. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

The same goes for making each new tab open on your new homepage selection.

How to set the homepage on Chrome or Firefox

If Safari isn’t your go-to browser, here’s how to set your homepage on either Chrome or Firefox:

Chrome

1. Open Chrome.

2. Click the three stacked dots in the top-right corner.

caption Open Google Chrome’s settings. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click “Settings.”

4. Under “Appearance,” turn on “Show Home Button.”

caption Enable the home button to set your homepage. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Paste or type your desired homepage URL in the box labeled “Enter custom web address.”

Firefox

1. Open Firefox.

2. Go to the page you want to set as your homepage.

3. Drag the tab over to the Home button (located in the top-left corner of the screen).

4. Click “Yes” to set that page as your new homepage.

