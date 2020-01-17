How to set time limits on your Xbox One to limit your daily gameplay

- source
- Shutterstock
- You can set time limits on your Xbox One so that you can limit yourself or others from playing the console for too long.
- The time limit setting on the Xbox One console is also great for parents looking to curb their child’s gaming obsession.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.
Video games can be a fun pastime, but for some it’s a livelihood. However, most everything is better in moderation, and that can apply to video games.
As a parent, it can be hard to monitor how long your kids are spending watching TV or playing video games. Fortunately, Microsoft offers a tool that allows you to control how long your kids are spending on their Xbox One gaming console.
Here’s how to set up time limits on your Xbox One.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Xbox One X (From $499.99 at Best Buy)
MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)
How to set up time limits on your Xbox One
1. Grab your Mac or PC or an iPhone or Android device and head to Microsoft’s website. Alternatively, you can also use your Xbox One and launch the Microsoft Edge browser.
2. Log in to your Microsoft account, and click on the “Family” tab to create a family group, if you haven’t already done so.
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
3. After setting up your Family group, head back into the “Family” section of your Microsoft account and click “Screen Time” under the user’s name that you want to set up a time limit for.
4. In “Screen Time” click the box under “Xbox One” to enable screen time, then set up a schedule to control how much time the user can spend on the console.
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to properly clean your Xbox One console without damaging it
-
How to play movies on your Xbox One in 3 different ways
-
How to update your Xbox One console automatically or manually
-
How to change the background on your Xbox One to customize the console
-
How to properly clean your Xbox One controllers without damaging them