How to set a timer on your iPhone camera, and take a picture after a brief countdown

It’s easy to set a timer on your iPhone camera and position the device to take a picture after a brief countdown.

You can set the timer for either three seconds or 10 seconds, after which your iPhone camera will take a series of 10 burst photos that you can choose to keep or delete.

We’ve all been there – there’s nobody around to take a picture of your group of friends at a special location or event.

Fortunately, Apple has developed a solution to this with a simple feature on the iPhone.

The built-in self timer on your iPhone camera allows you to take photos without physically clicking the button.

You can set a long or short countdown timer and your camera will snap 10 burst photos to give you the perfect shot.

Here’s how to do it.

How to set the timer on your iPhone camera

1. Unlock your iPhone and launch the Camera app from the home screen.

2. Set your iPhone up in the position of how you’d like the photo to be taken.

3. Once you’ve placed your phone in the desired place, tap the clock icon at the top of the screen.

caption Tap the clock icon at the top to set the timer. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Next, select a countdown for the timer. You have two options: three or 10 seconds.

caption Pick a countdown time. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Select the shutter button to start the self timer. If you want to stop the timer at any point, tap the stop button.

caption If you want to stop the timer, tap the stop button. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Once your photo has been taken, go to the Photos app. Select the photo taken with the self timer. Here you will be given the option to select from 10 different burst images taken using the self timer. Scroll through the images, selecting the ones you prefer, and tap Done in the upper right-hand corner.

caption Select an image from the Burst images taken using the self timer. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

