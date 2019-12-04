caption It’s easy to set up a PayPal Business account and get more payment options for your business. source Shutterstock

You can set up a PayPal Business account and make it easier to accept payments from customers online.

It’s free to set up a PayPal Business account, and it should only take you several minutes.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re someone who sells products or services online, PayPal is an easy and secure way to accept payments for your work.

While you can accept payments via a personal account, creating a PayPal Business account is the best bet for those who are full-time contractors or selling items often.

PayPal Business accounts offer additional options and features that aren’t available on personal accounts, such as multiple methods of accepting payments and integration with e-commerce websites.

If you want to set up your own PayPal business account, here’s how to do so. It should only take a few minutes and you’ll be up and running before you know it.

How to set up a PayPal Business account

1. Visit https://www.paypal.com and click “Sign up.”

2. On the account selection screen, click the box for “Business Account,” then click “Next.”

caption Click the option for Business Account and press Next. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Enter your email address and click “Continue.”

4. Choose a password and enter it before clicking “Continue.”

5. Enter your business information including your legal first and last name, the name of your business, as well as your business address.

caption Enter your business information. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

6. Click the box confirming that you have read and agreed to PayPal’s E-Communication Delivery Policy as well as their User Agreement and Privacy Policy, both of which are available to review via the link.

7. On the “Tell us about your business” page, enter the business type, category, subcategory, as well as an estimate of your monthly sales, then click “Continue.”

8. Enter your personal information, including the last four digits of your social security number, your date of birth, and your home address.

caption You’ll also need to enter personal information. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

9. Click “Continue” to complete the set-up of your PayPal business account.

From there, PayPal will email you a confirmation link that you must click to confirm your account. It will also provide you with further information needed to set up your account, including how to link a card or bank account, and more.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: