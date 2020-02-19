How to set up a Skype conference call on a PC or Mac computer

caption You can set up a Skype conference call on either your PC or Mac computer. source Gil C/Shutterstock

You can easily set up a Skype conference call and connect with people who are spread out across town, around the country, or even all over the globe.

Conference calls shared only between Skype users are free, but if some users are not on Skype, rates will vary depending on where in the world they are located.

Skype allows you to save a group for easy conference calls again later, which is a great feature for weekly or monthly meetings.

With about one minute of setup time, you can put together a Skype conference call that will link together dozens of people in one easy, approachable format.

Skype group calls can be audio, video, or a mix of both, depending on the devices used. Skype conference calls can also be between Skype users only, or a mix of Skype users and people using a cell phone or landline, however there are fees associated.

The process of setting up Skype group calls varies slightly depending on whether or not the group is purely made up of Skype users, so let’s look at both procedures, with Skype only users first.

How to set up a Skype conference call with only Skype users on PC

1. Launch Skype on your PC and click the “Group” icon above your list of contacts.

2. An empty window will appear. Click and drag the contacts you wish to be in the group call into the window.

3. Now click the “Call group” button to initiate the call.

How to set up a Skype conference call with not only Skype users on PC

1. First, follow the steps above adding all callers who are on Skype. (If there are none, the initial process is still the same.)

2. Click the “+” icon beside the “Call group” button and type in the phone numbers to be called.

3. Click “Call group” and let the conference call begin.

Don’t forget to name and save your group if you need to use it again later.

How to set up a Skype conference call on Mac

1. Launch Skype on your Mac and click the “Chats” icon at the top of the left side of your screen.

caption Click “Chats.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

2. Click the arrow next to “New Chat” to open a dropdown menu. Click “New Group Chat.”

caption Select “New Group Chat” from the menu. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Name your group and add a photo, if you’d like, in the pop-up window. Click the blue arrow icon at the bottom-right of the window.

caption Click the arrow to continue. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Search for users that you’d like to add to your group call by typing their name into the blue search bar at the tap and then checking the circle next to their name in the search results.

caption Click the circle next to the user’s name. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

If you have Skype credit, you can also search for a person’s phone number in the search bar and then add them to the call.

caption You need Skype credit to add a phone number to the group chat. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

5. Once you’ve added everyone to your group call, click the blue “Done” button at the top-right of the window.

caption Click “Done.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

6. To start a call or video call, click either the phone icon or the video camera icon at the top-right of the screen.

caption Click either the phone or video camera icon, depending on which type of call you’d like to start. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

